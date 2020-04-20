Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market 2018 – 2023

Orthopedic medical imaging allows doctors to non-invasively examine the internal structure of the body for aiding in diagnosing a medical condition. Medical imaging devices identify and monitor diseases or injuries by generating images representing internal anatomic structures of the patient’s body.

Orthopedic medical imaging has proved to be an informational tool that has helped physicians to diagnose the disease and response of the treatment. Orthopedic medical imaging deliver safe, effective, and high quality imaging, which is a vital parameter for doctors for medical decision-making, which can eventually minimize the need for surgical interventions.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Orthopedic Medical Imaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

3D imaging is gaining popularity over other imaging modalities such as conventional fluoroscopy or X-rays because they improve the examination of bone detail and implant position to enhance the orthopedic care segment.

The medical imaging has been revolutionized due to the emergence of 3D holographic imaging. It quickly converts the 2D CT scan and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data into interactive virtual reality images to provide flexible and accurate orthopedic images.

The worldwide market for Orthopedic Medical Imaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Hitachi

Carestream Health

EOS imaging

PLANMED OY

Esaote

Toshiba Medical Systems

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: MRI Scanners, CT Scanners, X-ray Systems, Ultrasound Systems, Nuclear Imaging Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: ASCs, Radiology Centers, Hospitals

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Orthopedic Medical Imaging market.

Chapter 1, to describe Orthopedic Medical Imaging Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Orthopedic Medical Imaging, with sales, revenue, and price of Orthopedic Medical Imaging, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Orthopedic Medical Imaging, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Orthopedic Medical Imaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Orthopedic Medical Imaging sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

