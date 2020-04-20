Global Orthopedic Devices Market 2018 – 2023

Fracture management products include a wide variety of devices including wires, pins, screws, plates, spinal fixation devices, and artificial ligaments. Other orthopedic medical devices include other reconstructive implants, arthroscopy products, electrical stimulation products, and casting products.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Orthopedic Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The adoption of less invasive procedures has reduced the risk of trauma to soft tissues near the diseased area and helped in the prevention of large incisions.

The preference for minimally invasive (MI) surgeries is increasing due to its use for many complex spine and orthopedic disorders, microscopic treatment of complex musculoskeletal conditions, and joint replacement. It is also used for arthroscopic repairs of sports-related injuries and arthroplasty.

The worldwide market for Orthopedic Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Aap Implantate

Aesculap

Arthrex

Conmed Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Globus Medical

Integra LifeSciences

Medtronic

NuVasive

Orthofix Holdings

Small Bone Innovations

TriMed

Vilex

Wright Medical Technology

Zimmer Holdings

ConforMIS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Joint Reconstruction, Spinal Devices, Trauma Fixation Devices, Orthobiologics, Arthroscopic Devices

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Elbow, Foot and ankle, Hip, Knee, Shoulder, Spine, Cranio Maxillofacial (CMF), Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Orthopedic Devices market.

Chapter 1, to describe Orthopedic Devices Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Orthopedic Devices, with sales, revenue, and price of Orthopedic Devices, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Orthopedic Devices, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Orthopedic Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Orthopedic Devices sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

