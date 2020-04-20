Global Orthopedic Consumables Market 2018 – 2023

Orthopedic consumables are used for orthopedic procedures such as the spine, foot and ankle, shoulder, hip, elbow, and craniomaxillofacial surgeries.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Orthopedic Consumables in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The recent years witnessed a rise in incidents of injuries which leads to injury in the lower and upper extremity regions, fractures in spine, and injury to soft tissues, which demand the need for orthopedic consumables.

Additionally, sports injuries such as injury in the femur and carpal bones also require complex treatment procedures and are treated by using orthopedic consumables such as drill bits, saw blades, burrs, and K-wires and pins.

The worldwide market for Orthopedic Consumables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Wright Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

3M

DSM Biomedical

Biotek

Conmed

Lima Corporate

Exactech

JRI Orthopaedics

KCI

KFx Medical

ZipLine Medical

Amplitude

Arthrex

BSN medical

Parcus Medical

Prime Medical

Promedics Orthopaedic

MedShape

Orthotech

Yancheng Senolo Medical Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Surgical Orthopedic Consumables, Wound-Management Orthopedic Consumables, Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Other

