Global Orphan Drugs Market 2018 – 2023

Orphan drug is a pharmaceutical agent that has been developed specifically to treat a rare medical condition, the condition itself being referred to as an orphan disease.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Orphan Drugs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

High unmet needs are one of the primary drivers of market growth. The need for the development of effective drugs with lesser side-effects is rapidly rising in the market.

Moreover, the initiatives from the governments of various countries across the globe towards R&D activities and numerous marketing approvals of these drugs have also influenced the orphan drugs market growth.

Furthermore, the rising occurrences of rare diseases with the mounting awareness among the population and larger life expectancy numbers have accelerated the global orphan drug market to grow higher.

The worldwide market for Orphan Drugs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Novartis

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

Roche

Pfizer

Sanofi

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Novo Nordisk

AstraZeneca

Eisai

Daiichi Sankyo

Bayer

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Johnson & Johnson

Biogen

Shire

Amgen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Oncology

Gastrointestinal

Pulmonary

Neurology

Hematology

Cardio-vascular

Metabolic disorders

Endocrinology

Infectious diseases

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Hospital Pharmacies, Speciality Pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Others

