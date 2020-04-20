Global Organic Wine Market 2018 – 2023

Organic wine is produced from grapes that are grown organically. Organic cultivation excludes the use of artificial fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. There are more than 2,000 organic wine producers globally. Since organic grape cultivation does not make use of any harmful chemicals, it is beneficial for both the environment and the crop.

Grapes constitute one of those agricultural products that receive the heaviest application of pesticides, and conventional wines produced from such grapes generally contain pesticide residues. However, since organic wine is prepared from organic grapes, it is free from pesticide residues.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Organic Wine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the global organic wine market is the emergence of new packaging strategies. Innovative packaging will help attract the consumers and also assist in increasing the shelf life of the product. An attractive packaging offers better visibility for the product among the consumers and also raises the customers’ interest in the product.

The worldwide market for Organic Wine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

E&J Gallo

The Wine Group

Constellation Brands

Castel

Accolade Wines

Cantine Riunite & CIV

Concha y Toro

Treasury Wine Estates

Grupo Penaflor

Pernod-Ricard

Bronco Wine

Caviro

Trinchero Family Estates

Antinori

Changyu

Casella Family Brands

Diageo

China Great Wall Wine

Jacob’s Creek

Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Organic Sparkling Wine, Organic Still Wine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Online Channel, Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Organic Wine market.

Chapter 1, to describe Organic Wine Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Organic Wine, with sales, revenue, and price of Organic Wine, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Organic Wine, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Organic Wine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Organic Wine sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald