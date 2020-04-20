Global Organic Sanitary Napkins Market 2018 – 2023

Organic sanitary napkins are made from organic raw materials. They do not contain any synthetic or chemical-based raw materials. Based on their level of absorbency, organic sanitary napkins are classified into organic menstrual pads and organic pantyliners.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Organic Sanitary Napkins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The use of hazardous chemicals and raw materials in sanitary napkins, along with associated side effects and safety issues, has propelled the interest of female population toward organic sanitary napkins.

These napkins are manufactured by using organic materials and protects the women against skin rashes, cervical cancer, toxic shock syndrome, irritation, and itching. Several companies are focusing on innovations to create products with high absorption capability.

Factors like superabsorbent fiber technology, the introduction of organic products, and absence of chemicals are likely to attract consumers toward organic sanitary napkins.

The worldwide market for Organic Sanitary Napkins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Procter & Gamble

Unicharm

Kao

Kimberly-Clark

C-Bons

Bodywise

The Honest Company

Corman

Maxim

NatraTouch

Armada & Lady Anion

Everteen

Playtex Products

Seventh Generation

Ontex International

My Bella Flor

First Quality Enterprises

Fujian Hengan Group

Vivanion

Cotton High Tech

Kingdom Healthcare Holdings

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Organic Pantyliners, Organic Menstrual Pads, Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Retail Outlets, Online Stores

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Organic Sanitary Napkins market.

Chapter 1, to describe Organic Sanitary Napkins Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Organic Sanitary Napkins, with sales, revenue, and price of Organic Sanitary Napkins, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Organic Sanitary Napkins, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Organic Sanitary Napkins market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Organic Sanitary Napkins sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

