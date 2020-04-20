Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Materials Market 2018 – 2023

Organic light emitting diode (OLED) are electronic devices which emits light when an external electrical voltage is applied to it. Organic light emitting diode uses thin film organic electroluminescent materials, these material emit light when stimulated by electricity, and each pixel can change its state instantly.

Organic light emitting diode have the exclusive properties such as lightweight, flexibility, transparency and color tuning ability that makes them an ideal modern light source.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Organic light emitting diode (OLED) have advantages over traditional LED in terms of good contrast ratio, good viewing angles, good motion blur pictures and fast response time.

These are widely used as digital displays in devices such as T.V screens, computer monitor & portable systems like mobile phones, MP3 players and digital cameras.

Organic light emitting diode are environmental friendly as it does not contains mercury elements, thus eliminating disposal and pollution problems associated with fluorescent lighting.

Active matrix and passive matrix OLED’s are most widely used organic light emitting diodes. Passive Matrix OLED (PMOLED) are cheaper and easy to fabricate, these are used in small displays such as MP3 players to display small icons and character data’s.

Active matrix OLED have faster response time and are used to make large flexible displays. Organic light emitting diodes have penetrated traditional LED lighting market by completely replacing the LED’s.

