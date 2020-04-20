Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode Lighting Market 2018 – 2023

Organic light emitting diode (OLED) are electronic devices which emits light when an external electrical voltage is applied to it. Organic light emitting diode uses thin film organic electroluminescent materials, these material emit light when stimulated by electricity, and each pixel can change its state instantly.

Organic light emitting diode have the exclusive properties such as lightweight, flexibility, transparency and color tuning ability that makes them an ideal modern light source.

Organic light emitting diode (OLED) have advantages over traditional LED in terms of good contrast ratio, good viewing angles, good motion blur pictures and fast response time.

This report focuses on the Organic Light-Emitting Diode Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One of the major factors responsible for the increasing demand for the organic light-emitting diode (OLEDs) is the growing number of initiatives from governments and consumers to the reduce energy consumption and adopt power-saving lighting solutions as OLEDs are efficient in terms of lighting and power consumption.

Also, OLEDs emit much lower levels of carbon as compared with their counterparts and solves the issue pertaining to the escalating energy cost and consumption.

According to the industry research report, OLED bulbs are more durable than incandescent bulbs by up to thousands of hours while the OLED technology is extremely flexible and increases the potential for saving by effective use of lighting controls.

The worldwide market for Organic Light-Emitting Diode Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Osram

Koninklijke Philips

LG Display

GE Lighting

Oledworks

Toshiba

First O-Lite

Lumiotec

NEC Lighting

Pioneer

Panasonic

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Monochrome, Multi Color, Full Color

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Architectural, Residential, Automotive, Hotel, Other

Chapter 1, to describe Organic Light-Emitting Diode Lighting Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Organic Light-Emitting Diode Lighting, with sales, revenue, and price of Organic Light-Emitting Diode Lighting, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Organic Light-Emitting Diode Lighting, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Organic Light-Emitting Diode Lighting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Organic Light-Emitting Diode Lighting sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

