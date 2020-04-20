Global Organic Field-Effect Transistor (OFET) Market 2018 – 2023

Field-effect transistors (FETs) are a class of transistors used for signal amplification. An FET consists of two electrodes, a source, and a drain, which are connected by a channel. An electric charge is passed between the two electrodes via the channel.

The conductivity of the FET will depend on how wide the electrical diameter or gate is. A small variation in the current will create a high variation in the voltage, thereby changing the amplitude of the signal created by the device.

This report focuses on the Organic Field-effect Transistor (OFET) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An organic FET (OFET) includes a source, a drain, a layer of organic semiconductor, and gate electrodes. OFETs incorporate an organic semiconductor as a channel. An insulator layer, such as SiO2, is placed between the organic semiconductor and gate electrode.

OFETs are extensively researched for their use in flexible displays as well as their applicability with other IC chipsets. Unlike silicon-based FETs, OFETs can be printed on plastic, flexible substrates at a lower temperature using solution-based techniques.

This is an added advantage that enables the wider application of OFETs across a variety of flexible displays.

TCI America

Ossila

Tokyo Chemical

J&K Scientific

Smithers Rapra Technology

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: n-Type transistor, p-Type transistor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Flexible OLED Displays, Smart Cards, Tags, Others

