Global Order Management In Telecom Market 2018 – 2023

Order management is the administration of business processes related to orders for goods or services. An order management system (OMS) automates and streamlines order processing for businesses.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Order Management In Telecom market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Order Management In Telecom market by product type and applications/end industries.

Mobile commerce not only simplifies banking, commercial transactions, and bill payments through mobile applications but also has emerged as an apt solution for offering banking services in areas where traditional payment methods are not available.

Mobile commerce payment is also being promoted by several government initiatives as they are increasingly investing in financial institutions to extend services in remote areas. This has eventually driven the order management market in telecom sector positively.

The growing partnership between the mobile commerce vendors and telecom service providers for offering payment services as a built-in function is helping the companies to venture their businesses in the rural areas.

Thus, the availability of smartphones coupled with mobile banking features is expected to aid the telecom organizations to extend their geographic presence, eventually boosting the growing demand for order management solutions or order tracking systems.

The global Order Management In Telecom market is valued at 19600 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 35500 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Order Management In Telecom.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cerillion (UK)

Cognizant (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

ChikPea (US)

Comarch (Poland)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Intellibuzz (India)

Mphasis (India)

Neustar (US)

Pegasystems (US)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Integration and Installation Services, Consulting Services, Support Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Wireline, Wireless Network

