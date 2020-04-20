Global Optocoupler Market 2018 – 2023

Optocoupler is essentially a passive optical component that can split or combine optical power transmission data from optical fibers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Optocoupler in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The optocoupler is designed to transfer electrical signals through light waves to enable coupling with electrical isolation between input and output. An optocoupler primarily prevents the fluctuation in voltages, from damaging or distorting transmission components on both sides of the circuit.

An optocoupler has a light source, mostly near a LED that converts the electrical input signal into light, a photosensor, and a closed optical channel that detects incoming light and regulates electric current flowing from an external power supply. The sensor can either be a silicon-controlled rectifier, a photoresistor, a phototransistor, a photodiode, or a triac.

Market Segment by Type, covers: Non-linear Optocouplers, Linear Optocouplers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Telecommunications, Cable TV, Military and Aerospace, Industrial Motors, Automotive, Others

