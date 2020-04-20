Global Internet of Things Market 2018 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2023

KD Market Insights has introduced a new report on “Internet of Things Market – By Component (Devices, Software, Network), By Technology (Near Field Communication, ZigBee, Bluetooth, RFID, Wi-Fi, Others), By Application (Consumer applications, Enterprise applications, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Energy management, Building and home automation, Medical and healthcare, Transportation, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023”. The global Internet of Things report will represent the analysis of all the market segments. The research report focuses on the market dynamics, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and porter’s five force model which are leading the current and future status of the market.

According to report, the global Internet of Things market was valued at around USD XX Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 225.2 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 27.5% between 2018 and 2023.

The market research report provides a thorough analysis of the industry trends, market opportunities, growth drivers which would help the investors to create and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The study is segmented based on By Component, By Technology, By Application and geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report also analyses key countries such as United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Korea, Brazil, GCC, Africa and Southeast Asia & India.

The report is sub-segmented By Component (Devices, Software, Network), By Technology (Near Field Communication, ZigBee, Bluetooth, RFID, Wi-Fi, Others), By Application (Consumer applications, Enterprise applications, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Energy management, Building and home automation, Medical and healthcare, Transportation, Others).

Geographically, the report provides an exhaustive analysis of geographical scenario of the market delivers detailed analysis including market size, share, year on year growth and opportunity analysis about the five major geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the regions are segmented into countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Some of major Internet of Things market players are Accenture PLC, Alcatel-Lucent, Amazon.com Inc., Google Inc., Atmel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Qualcomm, Microsoft, Other Major & Niche Players.

This report provides detailed analysis of the company’s business and financial performance such as net revenue, sales split by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, company overview, business strategy, product offerings, recent news & development and other major events. The report also analyzes company’s positioning and market share in Internet of Things market.

key features of the market research report include:

The report provides a basic overview of the market including its definition, market maturity analysis, porters five force analysis and value chain analysis

The report presents market dynamics which includes market drivers and restraints, industry trends, and market opportunities.

The report provides market size for 2018, preliminary estimate for 2019 and forecast for 2019-2024.

The total market is further divided and analyzed by geographies and countries

An all-inclusive data for segment market analysis by market segment on the basis of By Component , By Technology, By Application.

, The report also offers market share of major players, and detailed company profile.

Table of Contents

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Internet of Things Market

3. Global Internet of Things Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Internet of Things Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Internet of Things Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

Global Internet of Things Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

9.4. Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Software

9.5.1. Real-Time Streaming Analytics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.2. Security Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.3. Data Management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.4. Remote Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.5. Network Bandwidth Management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Network Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023 Global Internet of Things Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

10.4. Near Field Communication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. ZigBee Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Bluetooth Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. RFID Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Wi-Fi Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023 Global Internet of Things Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Consumer applications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Enterprise applications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Agriculture Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Energy management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9. Building and home automation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.10. Medical and healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.11. Transportation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.12. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue#@

