Global Bathroom Scales Market 2018 – 2023

Bathroom Scales are the scales used in bathroom, which may have some special functions.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bathroom Scales in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Increasing awareness that body fat proportion is a superior and a more accurate indicator of health than weight is driving the demand for bathroom scales. The subsequent rise in demand for body fat analyzers is one of the key factors likely to drive the bathroom scales market over the forecast period.

Dieters and exercisers are also showing special interest in fat scale analyzers which enable body fat measurement and help to distinguish between fat loss and weight loss.

The worldwide market for Bathroom Scales is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AWM (UK)

Bonso Electronics (China)

Fitbit (US)

Groupe (France)

Guangdong Xiangshan Weighing Apparatus (China)

Zhongshan Camry Electronic (China)

Johnson Measures and Weights (Hong Kong)

Leifheit (Germany)

Soehnle (US)

Omron Healthcare (Japan)

Withings (France)

Salter Housewares (UK)

Shine (HK)

Tanita (Japan)

Taylor Precision (US)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Analog Scales, Body Composition Monitors/Scales, Mechanical Bathroom Scales/Counter Balance Scales, Digital Bathroom Scales

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Home, Hotel, Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Bathroom Scales market.

Chapter 1, to describe Bathroom Scales Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Bathroom Scales, with sales, revenue, and price of Bathroom Scales, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Bathroom Scales, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Bathroom Scales market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bathroom Scales sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

