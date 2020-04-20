Global Bariatric (Obesity) Surgical Devices Market 2018 – 2023

Obesity is a medical condition wherein there is an excess accumulation of body fat. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), person having body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more is generally considered as obese. It has been characterized as an epidemic.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1808800

Obesity in children and adults is associated with serious health risks that include hypertension, dyslipidemia, diabetes, fatty liver disease, obstructive sleep apnea, and psychosocial complications.

Bariatric surgery is the treatment procedure used to treat obesity. Bariatric surgery devices used are different depending on the type of bariatric procedure being performed.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bariatric (Obesity) Surgical Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Bariatric (Obesity) Surgical Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 2110 million US$ in 2023, from 1510 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ethicon

Medtronic

Intuitive Surgical

Apollo Endosurgery

ReShape Lifesciences

Allergan

Covidien

Olympus

Johnson&Johnson

USGI Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass, Gastric Banding, Other Surgeries

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Hospitals/Bariatric Surgery Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Bariatric (Obesity) Surgical Devices market.

Chapter 1, to describe Bariatric (Obesity) Surgical Devices Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Bariatric (Obesity) Surgical Devices, with sales, revenue, and price of Bariatric (Obesity) Surgical Devices, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Bariatric (Obesity) Surgical Devices, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Bariatric (Obesity) Surgical Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bariatric (Obesity) Surgical Devices sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Get 15% instant [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1808800

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald