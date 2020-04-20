Global Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market 2018 – 2023

Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as backend as a service (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services.

These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

This report studies the Backend as a Service (BaaS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Backend as a Service (BaaS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Backend as a Service, or BaaS as it is commonly called, is a model that allows developers of web as well as mobile applications to not only store their applications to a backend cloud infrastructure but also link them back to the cloud.

Emerging as an intermediary between Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), BaaS differs from these three in the sense that it uses personalized APIs (application program interface) and SDKs (software development kits) to provide a multitude of value-added features.

BaaS chiefly includes three computing platforms, namely tablet, mobile, and web. While key end users of BaaS include home office or small offices, small and medium businesses, and large enterprises, BaaS can be applied in numerous verticals such as enterprise applications, entertainment applications, and various other mobile applications.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Backend as a Service (BaaS).

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Android, iOS, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Large enterprises, SMEs, Government and others

