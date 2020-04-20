Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025 – QY Research
The global Aluminum Nitride Powder market was 95 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% between 2019 and 2025.
This report studies the Aluminum Nitride Powder market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The key manufacturers in this market include
Tokuyama Corporation
H.C. Starck
Toyo Aluminium K.K.
Accumet Materials
Surmet Corp
THRUTEK Applied Materials
HeFei MoK Advanced Material
Eno High-Tech Material
Pengcheng Special Ceramics
Desunmet Ceramic Material
Maite Kechuang
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Direct Nitridation Method
Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Electrical Component
Thermal Conductive Material
Others
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1: Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Overview
- Overview and Scope of global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market
- Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Sales and Market Share
- Sales and Growth Comparison of global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market
- Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market by Regions
Chapter 2: Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market segments
- Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Sales and Revenue by applicants
- Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Competition by Players
- Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market by product segments
- Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Sales and Revenue by Type
Chapter 3: Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market marketing channel
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Direct Marketing
- Marketing channel trend and development
…. Continued
