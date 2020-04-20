The global Aluminum Nitride Powder market was 95 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Aluminum Nitride Powder market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The key manufacturers in this market include

Tokuyama Corporation

H.C. Starck

Toyo Aluminium K.K.

Accumet Materials

Surmet Corp

THRUTEK Applied Materials

HeFei MoK Advanced Material

Eno High-Tech Material

Pengcheng Special Ceramics

Desunmet Ceramic Material

Maite Kechuang

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Direct Nitridation Method

Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Electrical Component

Thermal Conductive Material

Others

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Overview

Overview and Scope of global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market

Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Sales and Market Share

Sales and Growth Comparison of global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market

Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market by Regions

Chapter 2: Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market segments

Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Sales and Revenue by applicants

Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Competition by Players

Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market by product segments

Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Sales and Revenue by Type

Chapter 3: Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market marketing channel

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Direct Marketing

Marketing channel trend and development

…. Continued

