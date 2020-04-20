Enterprise Network Equipment Market Outlook Highlighting Revenue Share & Manufacturer Analysis 2016-2025

KD Market Insights added a title on “Enterprise Network Equipment Market – 2016-2025” to its collection of industry research reports that offers extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The report includes market size, Y-O-Y growth analysis and structure of the overall industry based on a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics which includes growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities and trends spearheading current Vertical and future status of this market. Our general approach is to target several individuals with specific questions that we believed would satisfy our research objective. Further, to speed up the data collection process, we employed an online survey, delivered via email. The research team analyzed the results to identify potential opportunities and risks for the market.

In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Enterprise Network Equipment Market. Moreover, Porter's Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Enterprise Network Equipment Market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Global Enterprise Network Equipment market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025. The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market Segmentation:

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Enterprise Network Equipment market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Equipment Type:

– Ethernet Switches

– Routers

– WLAN Controllers

Based on Vertical:

– BFSI

– Healthcare & Lifesciences

– Communication, Media & Services

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Energy & Utility

– Transportation

– Other Vertical

Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Enterprise Network Equipment market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, Equipment Type development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Enterprise Network Equipment market.

Some of the key players profiled include:

– Cisco Systems

– Dell EMC

– Huawei Technologies

– The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

– Netgear, Inc.

– Nokia Corporation

– Juniper Systems

– A10 Networks

– ADTRAN, Inc.

– Aerohive Networks, Inc.

– Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

– Brocade Communication Systems

– Palo Alto Networks

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Timeline Considered for Analysis:

– 2016 to 2017 – Historical Year

– 2018 – Base Year

– 2019 – Estimated Year

– 2020 to 2025 – Forecasted Year

Key Questions Answered in the Global Enterprise Network Equipment Industry Report:

– What is the overall market size in 2018? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2025?

– Which region would have high demand for product in the upcoming years?

– What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

– Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?

– What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?

– What are various long-term and short-term strategies adopted by the market players?

Table of Content

1.Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market

3. Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

9.Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Equipment Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment Type

9.3.1. Ethernet Switches

9.3.2. Routers

9.3.3. WLAN Controllers

10.Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vertical

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vertical

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Vertical

10.3.1. BFSI

10.3.2. Healthcare & Lifesciences

10.3.3. Communication, Media & Services

10.3.4. Retail

10.3.5. Manufacturing

10.3.6. Energy & Utility

10.3.7. Transportation

10.3.8. Other Vertical

11.Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Enterprise Network Equipment Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.2.1. By Equipment Type

11.2.2. By Vertical

11.2.3. By Country

11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.2.3.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.3. Europe Enterprise Network Equipment Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.3.1. By Equipment Type

11.3.2. By Vertical

11.3.3. By Country

11.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.3.3.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.3.3.5. France Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.3.3.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.3.3.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.3.3.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.4. Asia Pacific Enterprise Network Equipment Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.4.1. By Equipment Type

11.4.2. By Vertical

11.4.3. By Country

11.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.4.3.3. China Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.4.3.4. India Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.4.3.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.4.3.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.4.3.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.5. Latin America Enterprise Network Equipment Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.5.1. By Equipment Type

11.5.2. By Vertical

11.5.3. By Country

11.5.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.5.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.5.3.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.5.3.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.5.3.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.6. Middle East & Africa Enterprise Network Equipment Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.6.1. By Equipment Type

11.6.2. By Vertical

11.6.3. By Country

11.6.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

11.6.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

11.6.3.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.6.3.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.6.3.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

11.6.3.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

12.Competitive Landscape

12.1. Market Share of Key Players

12.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market

12.3. Company Profiles

12.3.1. Cisco Systems

12.3.1.1. Business Strategy

12.3.1.2. Financials

12.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

12.3.1.4. Market Share Analysis

12.3.1.5. Key Achievements & Developments

12.3.2. Dell EMC

12.3.3. Huawei Technologies

12.3.4. The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

12.3.5. Netgear, Inc.

12.3.6. Nokia Corporation

12.3.7. Juniper Systems

12.3.8. A10 Networks

12.3.9. ADTRAN, Inc.

12.3.10. Aerohive Networks, Inc.

12.3.11. Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

12.3.12. Brocade Communication Systems

12.3.13. Palo Alto Networks

12.3.14. Other Major & Niche Players

