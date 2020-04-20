Dried Blueberries Market Expecting Massive Growth during 2019-2027 with Key Players

The global dried blueberries market is expected to reach US$ 679.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 375.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region is witnessing growth owing to the presence of well-established players such as Kiantama Oy, Husmann´s Obstgärten GbR in this region. The growth is driven by factors such as the increasing health-related awareness among the middle-class population.

Products of natural origin or those containing natural ingredients are trending all over the world. Growing healthy snacking trend, increasing application of dried blueberries in bakery goods and confectionaries, and launch of products with dried blueberries as an ingredient is driving the demand for these berries globally. In response to the growing market demand for products with dried blueberries, manufacturers are coming up with the new varieties of such products in the market. For instance, in 2017, Del Monte launched its dried blueberries in the retail market. The newly launched dried blueberries were the addition to Del Monte’s present dried fruit product range.

Blueberries have been called the “super fruits” because of the high content of antioxidants. The berries contain 80–270 mg/100 g of anthocyanidins. The American Cancer Society has placed the blueberry at the top of its list of foods beneficial in the prevention of the risk of certain types of cancer. It is also a source of pterostilbene that has been linked to reducing the risk of colon cancer. Blueberries are rich with antioxidant. . Free radicals produced in body which are unstable molecules in nature which are claim to cause cancer antioxidant present in blueberry guard body from these free radicals. Blueberries also help to protect from bad cholesterol. Also helps in lowering down of blood pressure and prevents from heart disease. Help into maintain brain functioning and improve sharpness of memory. The nutritional and health benefits associated with dried blueberries boost the growth and global expansion of the dried blueberries providers.

There has been a rising demand for blueberries and the products incorporated with the same among the cosmetics industry, health-conscious population, and athletes. Consumption of dried blueberries has increased globally due to its role in boosting health and longevity through their anti-oxidant, anti-cancer, and anti-aging properties. The benefits of antioxidants are attributed to their capability to reduce the oxidative damages caused by the presence of free radicals, ultraviolet (UV) light, and environmental pollutants.

Today, the blueberry powder is being consumed by thousands of people all across the globe. Both blueberry powder and extract are a significant raw materials for making dietary supplements. Dried blueberries are having long shelf life period which makes them suitable for use in cosmetic industry.

The global dried blueberries market by product type was led by freeze dried. In 2018, the segment held the largest market share in the global dried blueberries. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period as the process maintains the physical structure of the food product and preserves it for rehydration, these products can be reconstituted quickly and easily by adding water.

