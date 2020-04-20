Digital Talent Acquisition Market Analytics: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2027 | Accenture plc BrainStation Inc. Cloudera, Inc. Databricks, Inc. IBM Corporation MapR Technologies, Inc.

Market Overview:

The digital talent acquisition platform help in the identification of skills needed in an employee by assigning them with related projects. Besides, several platforms are being created for up scaling digital talent skills of employees. A global shift is seen among the companies towards artificial intelligence and machine learning to gain an edge over competitors, due to this there is increasing demand for up gradation of employee skills. Organizations are investing in advance training solutions to provide training in particular technology to the employees. Many organizations are utilizing AI for pre-hiring assessments for talent management solutions.

The digital talent acquisition market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period on account of technological advances and increasing innovations in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. However, a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of digital skills in talent acquisition is likely to hamper the growth of the digital talent acquisition market. Further, digitization initiatives in the developing countries by the government are expected to showcase substantial growth opportunities for the digital talent acquisition market in coming future.

Market Key players:

The report also includes the profiles of key digital talent acquisition companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Accenture plc

BrainStation Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

Databricks, Inc.

IBM Corporation

MapR Technologies, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, inc.

SAP SE

The Training Associates Corporation

Market Segmentation:

The global digital talent acquisition market is segmented on the basis of skill, training type, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on skill, the market is segmented as data management, web presentation, AI developers, and cloud computing & security. By training type, the market is segmented into internal and external. On the basis of the enterpise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on industry vertical the market is classified as BFSI, telecom & IT, manufacturing, logistics, services, government & defense, and others.

The Market Research Report of Digital Talent Acquisition covers all the organizational profiles of the real players and brands. The report provides a detailed analysis of the full market opportunities to highlight future interest in the technology industry. This report is an important tool for organizations and individuals, providing industry chain structure, business processes, and recommendations for new tasks. The Digital Talent Acquisition report provides a world-class baseline assessment of the including possible innovations, key patterns, market drivers, challenges, institutionalization, governance, openings, future guidance, value chain, profiles and techniques industry.

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Digital Talent Acquisition Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Digital Talent Acquisition Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Digital Talent Acquisition Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Digital Talent Acquisition Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Digital Talent Acquisition Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

