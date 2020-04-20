Denise E. Ives, founder of the 501(c)3 Nonprofit Organization World Super Moms, has released her first book titled ‘A Little Girl’s World Super Mom’.

The new book is available as a Kindle download. This story shines a magnificent light on the immeasurable powers of our mothers who are deserving of infinite recognition.

The book has gained enormous exposure and has become one of the most talked-about children’s publications.

The colorful narrative is told through a child’s eyes. A little girl shares her empowering memories of growing up from the ages of one to ten. The story is filled with humor and colorful illustrations. The tale reflects on the magical experiences of a mother who selflessly educates and loves her child through their everyday challenges. Your heart will beat with joy while you laugh and cry. By the end of the book you will embrace your mothers every chance you get.

The well-written book is one that every child should read to include those parents who doubt themselves. This children’s book is destined to become a best seller in 2020.

A Little Girl’s World Super Mom is currently available as a Kindle download. It is a 15-minute read and available for free to all Kindle members. The price of the book to purchase is $9.99.

50% of every book sale will be donated to the World Super Moms is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Organization.

To learn more about the book and to make a purchase, please visit https://www.amazon.in/Little-Girls-World-Super-Mom-ebook/dp/B082H3NL21

World Super Moms is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Organization (EIN 81-2446261) that showcases and celebrates Inspirational, Victorious, and Extraordinary Mothers around the globe.

This innovative non-profit team is raising funding at, https://worldsupermoms.gvng.org, for World Super Moms to pursue educational goals, launch businesses and contribute to the betterment of their communities.

World Super Moms collaborates with women around the Globe to support women’s rights and mental health.

Through their important work, they are helping to make the world a better place and are providing a real future for mothers.

To learn more about Super Moms, please visit https://worldsupermoms.com

About World Super Moms

The mission of World Super Moms is to Champion generations of mothers who have come before us, are present in our daily lives and will be our future.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald