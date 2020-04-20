Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size, Trends, SWOT Strategy to 2027 – bioMerieux, Heska, IDEXX, IDvet, INDICAL BIOSCIENCE, NEOGEN, Randox Laboratories, Thermo Fisher, Virbac, Zoetis

The Companion animal diagnostics products takes care of the diagnosis of different of diseases in the pet animals. These products deals with the epidemiology and pathogenesis of the domestic animal and prevents further complications with health of the pet as well as the owner. These products are normally used for the animals like cats, dogs, horses.

The Companion animal diagnostics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as, rise in the number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies along with growth in the companion animal population. In addition, increasing demand for rapid tests & portable instruments for pet animals is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The List of Companies-

bioMerieux, Inc., Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., IDvet, INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH., NEOGEN CORPORATION, Randox Laboratories, Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Virbac, Zoetis

The Global companion animal diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, animal type and end user. Based on technology, the market is classified as clinical biochemistry, immunodiagnostics, hematology, urinalysis, and molecular diagnostics. On the basis of application, the market is classified as clinical pathology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology and other applications. On the basis of animal type, the market is classified as dogs, cats, horses and other companion animals. On the basis of end user, the market is classified as reference laboratories, veterinary hospitals and clinics, in house testing and research institute and universities.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global companion animal diagnostics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The companion animal diagnostics market by each region is later sub – segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Report analyzes factors affecting companion animal diagnostics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the companion animal diagnostics market in these regions.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Companion Animal Diagnostics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Overview

5.2 Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

