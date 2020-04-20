Cannabis Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2019 – 2027 | World Health Organization, European Observatory on Cannabis Cultivation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The global cannabis market is expected to reach US$ 153,689.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,838.1 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 34.5% from 2019-2027.

The key factors such as increasing number of countries decriminalizing the use of cannabis and legalizing the cannabis for medical use, increasing awareness of benefits offered by cannabis through conduction of workshops and symposiums and increasing technological development in the field of medical cannabis is expected to account for the growth of the global cannabis market.

Get Sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003973/

The medicinal and recreational cannabis industries are growing at rapid pace, and is expected to witness tremendous growth by 2025. Growing acceptance of cannabis is driving the industry and is accelerating growth in drug development and medicine as well as regulatory guidance. The cannabis industry is witnessing rapid growth owing to higher sales. The cannabis consumer demographic is growing ever more diverse. The average cannabis consumer is now middle-aged, with more women and seniors consuming weed in its various forms. This means that the market is growing and demand within the market is shifting to alternative products. Also different cannabis products are gaining importance and are achieving a substantial market share. Vapes are one of the hottest cannabis products in 2019. According to BDA Analytics, in the first quarter of 2018, vape sales grew 69 percent total. CBD vape sales alone rose 105 percent over the same period. Furthermore, edibles of either THC or CBD variety are also gaining popularity across all legal states. Moreover consumers and investors are also focusing on infused beverages. Big investors such as, Anheiser Bush and Coca Cola have entered into talks to develop and invest in infused beverages.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003973/

In recent years the whole, unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts are used to treat symptoms of illness and other medical conditions. The US FDA has not approved marijuana plant as medicine but certain chemicals from the plant called cannabinoids, are FDA-approved medications which are in the form of pill. As cannabis helps in treating certain illnesses and symptoms many regions/countries have legalized marijuana for medical use. Currently the two cannabinoids from the marijuana plant that are of medical interest are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). THC may also decrease pain, inflammation (swelling and redness), and muscle control problems. CBD is used to reduce pain, inflammation, control epileptic seizures, and to treat mental illness and addictions. The FDA approved a CBD-based liquid medication called Epidiolex for the treatment of two forms of severe childhood epilepsy, Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. A few studies have reported that inhaled (smoked or vaporized) marijuana can be helpful treatment of neuropathic pain (pain caused by damaged nerves). Thus growing medicinal applications of cannabis in diseases like HIV, epilepsy and others is expected to drive cannabis market during the forecast period.

The global cannabis market, based on the application was segmented into medical and recreational uses. In 2018, the medical segment held the largest share of the market, by application. However, the recreational segmented is anticipated to witness fastest growth in the cannabis market, based on application.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003973/

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the Cannabis Market are the World Health Organization, European Observatory on Cannabis Cultivation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, National Center for Biotechnology Information, Medical Marijuana Regulation and Safety Act, Drug Enforcement Administration, and others.

Strategic Insights

During the year 2016 to 2019, various companies have made organic growth strategies in the market there are operating. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, product launches, product approvals and others. Companies such as VIVO Cannabis, Medical Marijuana, Inc. and others have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. For instance, in August 2019, Medical Marijuana, Inc., launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced that its subsidiary Dixie Botanicals has released new watermelon-flavored cannabidiol (CBD) gummies in response to a growing market demand for edible CBD products.

GLOBAL CANNABIS MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Cannabis Market – By Product Type

Flowers

Concentrates

Others

Global Cannabis Market – By Application

Medical Pain Management Neurological Health Management Mental Health Management Others

Recreational

Global Cannabis Market – By Compound

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant

Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant

Balanced THC and CBD

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald