Activated Carbon Market Size, Status, Applications, Technological Improvements and Forecast 2018-2023

KD Market Insights has published a new report titled “Activated Carbon Market By Form (Power Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, Other) By Application (Liquid Phase Application, Gas Phase Application) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023,”.

According to report, the global Activated Carbon market was valued at around USD 5,008.6 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8,841.5 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 8.0% between 2018 and 2023.

The market research report provides a thorough analysis of the industry trends, market opportunities, growth drivers which would help the investors to create and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The study is segmented based on By Form, By Application, and geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report also analyses key countries such as United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Korea, Brazil, GCC, Africa and Southeast Asia & India.

The report is sub-segmented By Form – Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, Other. By Application – Liquid Phase Application (Water Treatment – (Drinking Water Treatment, Wastewater & Sewage Treatment, Groundwater Treatment, Other), Food & Beverage Processing, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Mining, Other Liquid Phase Applications), Gas Phase Application – (Industrial – (Industrial Gas Stream Treatment, HVAC, Others), Motor Vehicles, Others).

Geographically, the report provides an exhaustive analysis of geographical scenario of the market delivers detailed analysis including market size, share, year on year growth and opportunity analysis about the five major geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the regions are segmented into countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Some of major Activated Carbon market players are – Jacobi Carbon Groups, Indo German Carbons Limited, Carbon Activated Corporation, Raj Carbon, Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Donau Carbon GmbH, Kureha Corporation, Haycarb PLC, Other Major & Niche Players.

This report provides detailed analysis of the company’s business and financial performance such as net revenue, sales split by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, company overview, business strategy, product offerings, recent news & development and other major events. The report also analyzes company’s positioning and market share in Activated Carbon Market.

key features of the market research report include:

The report provides a basic overview of the market including its definition, market maturity analysis, porters five force analysis and value chain analysis

The report presents market dynamics which includes market drivers and restraints, industry trends, and market opportunities.

The report provides market size for 2018, preliminary estimate for 2018 and forecast for 2018-2023.

The total market is further divided and analyzed by geographies and countries

An all-inclusive data for segment market analysis by market segment on the basis of By Form, By Application.

The report also offers market share of major players, and detailed company profile.

Table Of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Overview and Definition

3.2.1. Market Definition

3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.2.3. Segment A Definition

3.2.4. Segment B Definition

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Manufacturing Process

3.8. Macro-Economic Factors

3.9. Regulations and Policies

3.10. List of Raw Material Suppliers

4. Price Outlook

5. Production and Consumption Outlook

6. Market Size by Manufacturers

6.1. Activated Carbon Production by Manufacturers

6.1.1. Activated Carbon Production by Manufacturers

6.1.2. Activated Carbon Production Market Share by Manufacturers

6.2. Activated Carbon Revenue by Manufacturers

6.2.1. Activated Carbon Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.2.2. Activated Carbon Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.3. Activated Carbon Price by Manufacturers

6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Global Activated Carbon Market 2017

7.2. Global Activated Carbon Market Value Share, By Company 2017

7.3. Global Activated Carbon Market Volume Share, By Company 2017

8. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Activated Carbon Market

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.4. Rest of World

9. Trends in Global Activated Carbon Market

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.4. Rest of World

10. PESTLE Analysis for Activated Carbon Market

11. Global Activated Carbon Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Global Activated Carbon Market Segmentation Analysis, By Form

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Strategic Insights

12.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Form

12.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

12.2.2.1. Powdered Activated Carbon

12.2.2.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.2. Granular Activated Carbon

12.2.2.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.3. Other

12.2.2.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13. Global Activated Carbon Market Segmentation Analysis, By Applications

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Strategic Insights

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications

13.4. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

13.4.1. Liquid Phase Application

13.4.1.1. Water Treatment (Drinking Water Treatment, Wastewater & Sewage Treatment, Groundwater Treatment, Other)

13.4.1.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.2. Food & Beverage Processing

13.4.1.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.3. Pharmaceutical & Medical

13.4.1.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.4. Mining

13.4.1.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.5. Other Liquid Phase Applications

13.4.1.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.2. Gas Phase Application

13.4.2.1. Industrial (Industrial Gas Stream Treatment, HVAC, Others)

13.4.2.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.2.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.2.2. Motor Vehicles

13.4.2.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.2.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.2.3. Others

13.4.2.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.2.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Activated Carbon Market

14.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3. By Form

14.2.3.1. Introduction

14.2.3.2. Strategic Insights

14.2.3.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Form

14.2.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

14.2.3.2.3. Powdered Activated Carbon

14.2.3.2.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.2.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.2.4. Granular Activated Carbon

14.2.3.2.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.2.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.2.5. Other

14.2.3.2.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.2.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4. By Applications

14.2.4.1. Introduction

14.2.4.2. Strategic Insights

14.2.4.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Applications

14.2.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

14.2.4.2.3. Liquid Phase Application

14.2.4.2.3.1. Water Treatment (Drinking Water Treatment, Wastewater & Sewage Treatment, Groundwater Treatment, Other)

14.2.4.2.3.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.2.3.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.2.3.2. Food & Beverage Processing

14.2.4.2.3.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.2.3.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.2.3.3. Pharmaceutical & Medical

14.2.4.2.3.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.2.3.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.2.3.4. Mining

14.2.4.2.3.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.2.3.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.2.3.5. Other Liquid Phase Applications

14.2.4.2.3.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.2.3.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.2.4. Gas Phase Application

14.2.4.2.4.1. Industrial (Industrial Gas Stream Treatment, HVAC, Others)

14.2.4.2.4.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.2.4.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.2.4.2. Motor Vehicles

14.2.4.2.4.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.2.4.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.2.4.3. Others

14.2.4.2.4.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.2.4.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue:

