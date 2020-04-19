BMW has had a lot of excitement surrounding the release of its new electric vehicle, the i4. After years of waiting by BMW fans and electric vehicle enthusiasts, the German auto jammer finally announced that their crazed i4 is almost production-ready. However, fans only got glimpses of the car doing tests through the company’s social media outlets.

BMW has also revealed that the i4 will have some very impressive specs. Their 2021 release will boast of a 400mile range with 530horsepower.

Despite this range being somewhat normal in cars nowadays, the most peculiar feature of the i4 is its battery pack. While renowned carmakers like Tesla have their cars crossing the 400mile mark with ease, their cars come fitted with a 100kWhr battery pack. However, BMW claims that the i4 will be able to cover the same range as its 80kWhr pack.

However, the claim comes to be questioned as the carmaker is predisposed to use the European testing cycle as a measure for these figures. While accepted, this measure is mainly known to and often than not gives exaggerated figures. Should this hold, the i4s true range would cover around 300miles. This might not be as bad as it seems, though it is not what was expected.

The German automaker credited this new achievement to discoveries in battery packs. And electric technology. The 2021 vehicle will utilize the 5th generation of BMWs electric powertrain h and battery pack, which has been in development since the debut of the i3.

However, BMW had discarded the production of its electric vehicles after the launch of the i3 with its CEO resigning earlier this year. That being said, since launching the i3 in 2013, BMW still put electric cars aside, and even previously in the year, the CEO acknowledged that the company had fallen back behind the curve. In relative terms, the number is similar to those posted by BMW when it unveiled the iVision Dynamics prototype car in 2017, which is also the i4’s base. However, specifications on the output ratios do not practically wrap up. With BMW laying claims that its new 390kW motor will produce 390kW, the truth only awaits its unveiling.

BMW had been expected to unveil the i3 electric SUV and its hybrid i8 sports car in the past couple of years now – it has been seemingly rumored for the same length. The company eventually said that it was going to be released in 2021 during the Geneva Motor exhibition, but since then, it’s been a reasonably long falling.

