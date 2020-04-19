What do the terms ‘Renewable’ and ‘Green’ mean, Our Power, Their Pain?

Terms such as ‘renewable energy’ and ‘clean energy’ are of different meanings, and they mean different things. Canadian hydropower lies in a grey zone and sometimes counts while other times do not.

In addition, at the federal level, the United States of America and Canada make use of the terms differently. Natural Resources Canada, which is a federal agency of Canada, uses something sounding like a renewable energy dictionary definition. This is the energy gotten from natural; processes replenished at an equal rate to or higher than the consumption rate. This puts hydropower on the same par with wind or solar.

In the United States of America, renewable energy defined by the Environmental Protection Agency as ‘resources majorly relying on fuel sources that do not diminish and self-restore in a period and do not diminish. It also makes an interesting distinction. Hydropower that is large scale is renewable power by definition, but it is not a green power.

Green power is a portion of renewable power and stands for renewable energy resources and technologies, providing the most prominent environmental benefit. This term allows only for ‘low-impact resources of hydroelectricity’ concerning the agency.

The agency states that some renewable power technologies can have an environmental effect. They add that, for instance, vast hydroelectric resources can have, trade-off of the environment on issues like land use and fisheries. The Energy Information Administration of the United States of America progresses by underscoring the methane and carbon emissions linked with large-scale hydropower.



It writes that gases from the Greenhouse such as methane and carbon dioxide might also create in the reservoirs and emit into the atmosphere. The real amount of gases from the greenhouse that forms in the hydropower reservoirs is not specified. The impact of a new distinction greenhouse from the emitted gas from the reservoirs in regions of tropical and temperate climates, including the United States of America, might be greater or equal to the greenhouse impact of the carbon dioxide emits from an equal amount of electricity generation with fossils fuels.

At the national level, the regulators have fully embraced the advantages of large-scale hydropower. Several New England states have been making use of the two incentives and mandates to accelerate utilities to reinforce their ‘renewable energy portfolios’ for years. According to John Cleveland, who is the previous Maine state Sen., after Maine created a renewable energy portfolio in 1990, it was new and public policy.

