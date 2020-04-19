Reduce Greenhouse Emissions: Heat Pump Specialists Say

During the Heat Pump Summit held on October 22-23, 2019, several speakers at the event concurred that the industry should perform its role in reducing the emission of greenhouse gases while providing efficient heating and cooling systems for all. Themed ‘Connecting Experts’, the focus of the summit held once every two years was the application of heat pumps, developments in the market as well as research and development of products and components. Presentations at the summit included natural refrigerants, energy certifications and efficiency of heat pumps. In attendance were no fewer than 35 speakers and 260 participants from 30 countries

Andrea Voigt, the Director-General of the European Partnership for Energy and the Environment said that the industry, and heat pumps, in particular, make a great environmental impact hence they have to minimize energy consumption by about a third before 2050. He added that the industry should multiply its’ usage of renewable energy while minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, stating that the move will help attain sustainable climate conditions and that “heat pumps are ideally placed to satisfy both requirements.”

In the event that took place in Nuremberg, Germany, Business Development Executive Peter Wegener said that there are no passengers on earth and that everyone is a crewmember, quoting the words of Marshall Holland, a Canadian philosopher. He added that the industry should upgrade its processes and help avoid a temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celcius, a potential climate crisis.

Also speaking at the event was Biagio Lamanna, the Research and Development manager at Carel. In his highly technical presentation, he discussed Carbon dioxide technology and how it is used in single-stage, dual-stage and cascade cycles. Lamanna explained the use of technology in producing highly efficient solutions like parallel compression, sub cooling, and ejectors. He even went on to display to the audience how the use of ejectors improve the coefficient of performance by around 12%, explaining that the benefits are highest when used with CO 2 .

Jurgen Suss, a consultant (independent) for Efficient Energy, also addressed the summit. He spoke about the use of water in refrigerating systems and how it was utilized in traditional compression systems. He also brushed over the potential of water use in refrigeration using absorption and adsorption technologies.

The summit was also accompanied by a foyer-expo, whereby different companies had the opportunity to introduce themselves and display their products at information stands.

