Farming lands are not less than a battleground. Regardless of topography, geographical, and typological terrain, plants must remain competitive against a wide range of weeds, hungry insects, microorganisms and diseases. Weeds or invasive plants fight actively for food, light and water resources and pose a severe threat to agriculture and ecosystems. Weeds lead to huge losses in farming, which translates to billions each year both directly and indirectly.

To address these issues, the agriculture industry is exploring approaches focused on using artificial intelligence (AI). Here are two of the NVIDIA Corporation’s programs.

Pest and disease damage may add up to up to 40% of worldwide agricultural productivity each year, according to projections by the American Food and Agriculture Organization. The rivalry for the survival between the weeds and the plant limits agricultural output in terms of both quality and quantities. The weed is regarded as an essential biotic restriction to the production of food.

It, that Australian farming costs 4 billion dollars per year for weeds by lack of yield and material emissions.

The Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) estimates a possible maize deficit of $27 billion a year, while that of the maize and soybean of 2007 to 2013 reflects a financial deficit of $16 billion. An analysis by the Weed Research Directorate reveals in that India losses crops annually valued at $11 billion due to weeds

Among the most effective methods of plant, removal is through herbicides to treat the entire area. The approach includes large expenses, waste, safety and environmental problems.

Nowadays, state-of-the-art technology is progressively becoming integrated into several industries and sectors, including agriculture. Precision farming is a method that permits farmers, using soil, temperature, humidity, seeds, farm machinery, livestock, pesticides, land, crop seeds, water, and so on, to minimize their use of synthetic inputs, machinery and water for water treatment. There is an increasing amount of organizations and start-ups developing agricultural technologies focused on Artificial Intelligence.

Farmers can now better supervise their fields and apply pesticides by using cameras, sensors, and Artificial Intelligence in the field. See & Spray’s Blue River Engineering utilizes AI and computer recognition for the detection, classification, and maintenance decision-making of all plants in the area.

The system uses about 30 cameras that are installed to take pictures of plants per 50 milliseconds, which are managed by 25 Jetson AGX Xavier supercomputing units. It then runs the images through a set of algorithms that detect and differentiate weeds automatically.

