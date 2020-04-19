The first omega launch Geo satellites will be done in the year 2021, this was said by Northrop Grumman on 12 December 2019. During the Launch, Saturn satellites Networks will use the event to fly two of its Nationsats GEO satellites. In addition, WASHINGTON-Northrop Grumman said Saturn satellite networks that are a startup satellite manufacturer will the first company to buy the Omega satellite in 2021

Northrop said Saturn would fly one or two of its NationSat small geostationary satellites on an Omega rocket launching from the Kennedy Space Centre’s Launch Complex 39B in the spring of 2021. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The founder of Saturn Company wares former executives of satellite operators ABS who developed small geostationary satellites that have digital payloads. The announcement by Saturn in September was set to acquire NovaWurks. NovaWurks is a California company that manufactures very small satellites using modular platform, which are expandable. Moreover, Saturn has shown interest in manufacturing satellites that apply to low and medium Earth orbit.

During the launch of Northrop Grumman’s Omega launch vehicles inaugural mission, Chief executive of Saturn, Jim Simpson, said that the company was happy with the deal. he expounded thing that makes him happy in the deal includes, the payload loadings, performance and the difficult certification program which gives one hope if a great fit for NationSats and our customers.

In the recent TV interview with Tom Choi, the Chief Executive for Airspace Internet Exchange, which is the parent company for Saturn, said that Saturn has engaged in an agreement and with an unnamed company that has slipped to the second quarter of 2021, terming it as a shared launch.

If Northrop wins, a launch services contracts from the U.S. Airforce as ongoing internet market rivalry. The major rivalries of Northrop are Blue Origin, SpaceX and United Launch Alliance who is eager to get the contract to. This launch will assist as part of the certification process for Omega that will also work as national security customers.

According to Charlie Precourt, The vice president of propulsion at the Northrop Grumman believes that Saturn’s Nations are among the best companies to have onboard and this shows that how resourceful Omega and it will serve a great market including civil government and commercial activities. He added that he has confidence with the launch and they have already started to please the commercial market although he maintains their mission and vision must be met.

