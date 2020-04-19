New Temperature Control System Rising Popularity

With the recent shifting in temperatures worldwide, it is becoming evident that temperature control systems are becoming more of a daily necessity. What was once estimated to be normal ranges of temperatures are now vast differences. This is among the many reasons for the rise in popularity of the air source heat pumps. Although not fairly new in design, the air heat pump is an iteration of conventional split air conditioning systems, with little difference between the two. The air heat pump at standard viewing is fairly indistinguishable from normal air conditioning save for the interior design that is split into two parts, unlike its counterpart that has a single flow system

Traditional Split air conditioning

Regard the traditional air conditioning unit that conventionally only cools the air. The system uses an indoor placed into called an evaporate, that draws warm air from its surrounding, and rejects cooler into the room. The unit also featured an outside placed unit called a condenser, that expels the unwanted hot air into the atmosphere. Heated air is ferried out to the exterior condenser unit using a refrigerant set to be continuously flowing in the pipes between the two units

Depending on its interaction between different parts of the system, the refrigerant undergoes physical state changes from liquid to gas with shifting pressure and temperature. This is quality of the refrigerant enables it to pick collected heat from the interior and release it into the externally placed unit. The refrigerant is high pressured when leaving the compressor and is in vapor form. In this state, it enters the con sensor where it condenses into liquid form. As the liquid cools down, collected heat is released into the ambient atmosphere outside through a system called the heat exchanged wall

The refrigerant is converted to the low pressured state while passing through the expansion valve and relayed back into the evaporator in the room. Hot air in the room makes the refrigerant to boil and evaporate, picking up heat in the room

Air source heat pump

The major difference between the air source and the conventional air conditioner is that the new design enables the room to be heated up from ambient outside air when the interior is cold. On a cold day, the condenser and compressor reverse roles. This reverses the flow of the refrigerant and allows the flow of warm ambient air from the outside to the interior placed compressor.

As the refrigerant passes to the outside, it will reach boiling point as long as the outside ambient air is above the boiling point. In this case, the refrigerant can absorb thermal energy from the air and deposit it in the interior

While cooling, the air source heat pump works as a traditional air conditioning unit having the con sensor pushing out high-pressured, high-temperature, superheated refrigerant into the condenser. The condenser cools down the refrigerant and sends it back as a low pressured cooled vapor to cool the interior

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald