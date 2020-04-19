NASA spacewoman to set a record of longest operation ever done by a woman

A NASA spacewoman is set to make a record of time used in space on December 28 this year (2019). She still has a period of one month and two weeks remaining to travel to space and land back to earth.

Christina Koch will outshine the record for the distinct and longest space operation ever performed by a woman as established recently by NASA space traveler Peggy Whitson in 2017. The engineer, who is 40 years old of old-Expedition 61 Flight, will surpass 289 days, 5 hours, and 1 minute of Whitson. This will take place o Saturday 28th of December this year (2019) at 6:16 p.m. CST (0016 GMT).

On Thursday, during several media interviews, Koch appreciated the honor she has to go up in space since it is a golden chance that came through. She also acknowledged Peggy as her champion and her kindness to men throughout recent years. This is a reminder to do the same in terms of mentorship to men.

On March 14, Koch lifted off on the space station on what was required of a typical operation of six months. NASA exceeded her stay as a way of gathering information about the special effects of the long duration of space travel. She expects to arrive in space on February 6, 2020.

Koch went on to say that traveling to space in an extraordinary thing for science. It helps them explore the aspects of how microgravity affects the bodies of human beings for a specified period. Traveling to the moon and Red Planet is an essential thing for the next space journeys.

In case her return to Earth does not change as planned, Koch will log for about 328 days in space. This is an equivalent of 12 days shy of the elongated sole space journey by a NASA space traveler. Scott Kelly set this during his “year-long’ operation from 2015 to 2016, which was 340 days.

One being in the space records how many days he or she will be up there. In addition, it entails what a space traveler brings to every single day while in space. The future space travelers are encouraged to bring out their best and leave a record. The future astronauts will remember them.

Koch hopes to break that record made by Peggy Whitson in 2017 and aims to surpass it as soon as possible since it shows that the astronauts are stretching the limits.

