Legendary Singer Matt Heart Goes in for a Moment with Press Universe

Talented Singer and Songwriter of 3 decades Matt Heart whose latest single “Back to the Start“ is currently making waves across the globe goes in for an excluvise mini-interview with Press Universe.

Would you please introduce yourself?

My name is Matt Heart I have been singing since I was 5. I released a single called “Just ain’t missing you” when I was 15 I sent it to a record label named Vintertainment the vice president of the company Ray Daniels decided to work with me over the course of three years I was supposed to be a second featured artist on a label that he was going to head in Atlanta called Keia records which was owned by Keith sweat I have opened concerts for Brian McKnight Mary j Blige and usher in my hometown

Things did not go as planned but I kept doing music I started a Christian band with my friend John Davis called purpose we released an album called eve of temptation the record caught the ears of well-known music industry professionals in the Black entertainment world we were nominated for a BMA award by the black entertainment association February 11th 2006 we won for best alternative album.

My sister is an actress her name is Minnie Foxx she was dating her long time partner famed attorney Tom mesereau she urged me to move to California to pursue my dreams further so I did when I got to California I was signed to a production deal and record label my Future album was called the way I’m livin but the record company was in financial trouble and the record was never released to its potential.

In 2011 I started working with my son Jhuryll Phoenix to do music we have been writing and recording music and releasing on my own label 424 records I started 424 records after my mom passed away April 24th 1999 I love to write children’s books spend time with my family and play video games in my spare time

If you didn’t become a musician, what would you be doing right now?

I would probably have been a lawyer

What do you feel is the best song you’ve ever released and why?

I love all my songs equally they are like my children but I especially enjoy the songs that I have written for my wife

What inspired your recent single “Back to the Start”

I recently over the past year was dealing with some health issues then I thought to myself if I were to die I want it my wife to know how much I really love her I just recently lost my father to lung cancer so I wanted this song to speak for the people who can no longer speak for themselves

If you can have your fans remember one thing about you, what could it be?

I am very passionate I wear my heart on my sleeve I’m always willing to help anyone in need I have a kind mind heart and soul and my faith in Jesus Christ runs very deep I am a responsible man of morals

What got you into music?



My mom bought me and a track cassette tape of Barry manilow and I played it over and over and over in my head phones that is what truly inspired me to start singing and songwriting when I was about 13 she bought me a $350 Casio keyboard and I started making music

If you had one message to your fans, what could it be?

I appreciate my fans so much when they write me I always write them back and thank them for their undying support I love you guys from the heart

Where do you see Matt Heart at age 60?

Probably still doing music

Who has played an influential role in 3 decades of your amazing musical career?

God and my wife sometimes I don’t know how I can have the ability to write the songs that I do or the passion other than God helps me

For upcoming musicians what advice can you give to them?

I know everyone says this but it’s completely true don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do it you can be whoever you want and do whatever you want with your life don’t wait for opportunity to knock on your door make your own door and walk through it

