Kimber Leigh: In Her Guide Book “Achieving Your Miracle”

My daily mantra: “Choose love, no matter what others choose!” Kimber Leigh has done this in her best selling book “Greta Gar BITCH.”

(Phoenix, AZ, January 3, 2020) – Some people tend to learn lessons from their own life’s experiences and some are blessed with the opportunity to learn from the life of others. Take the steps necessary to change. Break the cycle of dysfunction and build the life you deserve. “Achieving Your Miracle “is the follow up guide book to the best selling book, “Greta Gar Bitch!

It is important to follow the light in your life every day. Make time for yourself, either in the morning or at bedtime and create your own mantra. Build your own happiness! You can wear the role of victimhood, living daily in your private hell, or you can choose to forgive yourself and your abuser and move forward to live a life of peace. Achieving Your Miracle gives you the ability to challenge and change your life in 30 days!

Download your copy of “Greta Gar BITCH” and receive a free copy of “Achieving Your Miracle!” “This CAN and Will release the chains bound on your life!” Kimber Leigh

About The Author:

Kimber Leigh is a highly respected actress, model, producer, television host, spokesperson, and master of ceremonies. She is well steeped in the Arizona cinema scene, whilst residing on the Big Island of Hawaii with her husband. Stay tuned for her next book, In The Streets of Puako—A Love Story. Due for publication in 2020.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald