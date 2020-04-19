International Brotherhood of Valve Professionals Talks About Their Organisation

The IBV (International Brotherhood of Valve Professionals) is an official non-profit association governed by swiss law with the aim of adding value to the global valve market.

The organisation which offers networking events, and provides valve industry news, valve education and VIP buyers guide offers membership by personal invitation only. Unlike a lot of other organisations, The IBV has very strict guidelines.

We got together with a spokesman for The IBV to learn more about the organisation and its benefits.

1. For those people who do not understand who or what International Brotherhood of Valve Professionals is, can you please explain?

The IBVP is a non-profit organization, founded by a group of valve experts, in order to create an exclusive networking group. In additional to this the IBVP is offering high quality valve training available not only to it’s members but to anyone.

2. The aim of the IBVP is adding valve to the global valve market, what is meant by that?

Unfortunately we are living in a market, where values such as honesty and truth are more and more very rare to find.. Companies claim to be manufacturers of industrial valve in EU countries for example, while everyone knows that the valves are coming from far east. The exclusive network of the IBVP will bring together people and companies that make honest business. The IBVP will also have an exclusive Buyers Guide that will only include companies which have been audited by the IBVP. Buyers can be sure of a certain quality standard, when the buy from IBVP approved manufactuers.

3. Why is International Brotherhood of Valve Professionals an exclusive club, and why is membership only available through invitation?

We do not want to become a “everyone can participate” network where you pay a small amount of money to participate. The IBVP is a non-profit organisation and we do not need to make any profit with our activities. Our aim is to get into the IBVP the real legends, experts and heroes of the valve industry. We want to create a group of game-changers. By the membership is free of any charge.

4. What are the benefits of joining your organisation?

The main goal is the possibility to network in a very exclusive circle. Networking means to be in a team where people are supporting and helping each other. On the other hand, we offer first class training in different fields to our members. This can be continuous technical training, but also fields like leadership and self-mastery. Finally, the IBVP offers extensive market insight information through its exclusive member-newsletter and the valve buyers guide.

5. Networking is an important tool for business owners, do you provide that facility?

Yes the IBVP will not only offer an online networking platform to its members, but also organize specific networking events around the globe. Kwowing that everyone schedule is quite busy those days, we will organize such events during the key Exhibitions in the valve market.

6. You have mentioned that you have networking events around the globe, does that mean a member of your organisation living in one country is allowed to go to an event in another country?

Yes all of our events, no matter the location, will be open to all members.

7. How many events do you have each year, and how important are these events for your members?

At the moment there are 4 events planned for 2020 and we intent to have 12 events for 2021. These events are the key benefit for our members. Email, Skype, WhatsApp, those are all great tools, but still today real business is made sitting face to face on a table. We want to promote this unique opportunity within our members.

8. If you could give just one reason why people should join International Brotherhood of Valve Professionals, what would it be?

To be part of a unique circle including the legends, heroes and expert in the valve industry.

9. What are the future of your organisation?

Technical Training for members, but also for possible future members will be a key element that we will focus on. At any position from CEO to valve application engineer and valve maintenance people, there is a huge need for high quality technical training.

About International Brotherhood of Valve Professionals

The IBVP “International Brotherhood of Valve Professionals” has been founded in 2020 and is an official non-profit association governed by swiss law. The aim of the IBVP is adding valve to the global valve market. Membership to the exclusive IBVP Valves Experts Networking Circle is available on invitation only. Free resources on our website and social medial channels are available also to non-members.

Presse contact :

Michel F. Bolle – Président IBVP

Email : [email protected]

Phone : +41 79 835 57 14

Website : www.ibvp.org

