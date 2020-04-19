How BitMEX has Enabled Native Transaction Reducing Transaction fees

Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX has improved native segregated witness (SegWit) addresses for Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals, which allows customers to pay lower transaction fees.

Currently, BitMEX has allowed its customers to withdraw bitcoin to Bech32 address, which supports a separate witness standard; this was announced on 12 December 2019. The announcement assured it, customers, that the Bitcoin network has been developed to support a three-address format only.

The first format that Bitcoin supports is the original address format for Bitcoin: this format is payable to public Key hash (P2PKH).

The second format that is payable is the pay script hash (P2SH). This format allows all Bitcoin Customers to Send Bitcoins to the address that is protected through script with unknown details of it, for example, the multi-signature wallet. This is the type of address that BitMex customers deposit their money and it starts with a 3.

The third and last format is known as the native Segwit format. This format begins with bc1 and allows users to take full benefit of separated witness ideas; it is highly efficient with fewer charges.

The statement read that the main benefit of Bech 32 address is that the transaction charges are less and thus they can be held back the time one is using Bitcoin, which was already deposited to a Bech 32 address. This innovation will not automatically result in charges savings during customers withdraw from BitMex, however in the concurrent transactions, when the Bitcoin withdraws from BitMex is used again. Our customers will majorly benefit from low transaction charges.

BitMEX also expounded that, when using funds from an address that is not in the Bech32 format, the customers up to 20 bytes of data to the dealing. The inadequacy of this information in native SegWit transactions saves fees and allows the network to scale more. Overall, native SegWit sets asides about 37% compared to normal transactions and 17% equated to non-native SegWit transactions.

SegWit, an update that was developed in August 2017, to prevent transaction suppleness and increases protection capacity by unraveling the data needed to form transaction validity (witness) from the category of transaction participations. it also adds weight measures that t block size to 4 million units.

The next wallet improvement is scheduled by BitMEX is allowing non-native SegWit support on its P2SH addresses. The announcement reads:

As expounded above, SegWit can lead in important block weight deposits of between 25% to 40%, however, if it is BitMEX, the deposits will be even more.

