The French astronomer named Charles Messier consolidated a list of above 100 cosmic objects during the 18th century that would confuse a fellow hunter of comets to think that they had explored new comets. The smudgy dots on the skyline have since been unveiled as 63a far galaxies, nebulas, and clusters of stars. Messier catalog as a guide for showing visually unusual cosmic objects.

During the 1980s, Sir Patrick Moore, who was an Englishman, gave an additional list in highlighting several other wonders of cosmic able to be seen by amateur astronomers. Unlike the catalog of Messier that only comprises objects that seen from the viewing location of Charles Messier in Europe. The Caldwell catalog of Moore features celestial bodies found in the Northern and the southern skies. The catalog comprises of 46 clusters of stars, 28 nebulas, 35 galaxies that add up to 109 objects. Moore knowingly avoided adding any of the Messier spots in his catalog, with hopes to expand his fellow amateur astronomer’s horizons of the cosmic. From the close gas, clouds and dust left over from perishing stars to galaxies far away that came to be billions of years ago. The catalog of Caldwell is overflowing with amazing celestial treats.

Meanwhile, the Hubble Space Telescope has not captured images of every spot in the Caldwell catalog; it has seen about 95 of them as from 2019. Produced images for 56 Caldwell spots added here. Several other images are included in Hubble’s catalog of Caldwell spots shortly.

Some pictures of Hubble are mostly close-ups of a stunning region of a spot rather than picturing the whole thing. This is because Hubble gives high-resolution pictures but of small areas of the atmosphere. Other times, the completely astronomical place does not fit in the view of Hubble, and the experts executing the observations do not always require viewing the whole object for the projects.

Other images of Hubble of the Caldwell spots have a weird staircase-like shape where the edge of the object appears removed or completely missing. These pictures shot by the use of Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2 (WFPC2) that was operating between 1994 and 2009. The Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2 comprised of four detectors of light with fields of view overlapping. One of them gave a better magnification than the other three. After the combining of the four pictures into one, the high magnification picture required a reduction in size so it would align properly.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald