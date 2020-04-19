Cloud Managed Services Market 2020-2025 | IBM, Fujitsu , Cisco, Accenture, Atos, DXC, AT&T, Ericsson, Cognizant, HCL, Infosys, Huawei, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini

Cloud Managed Services size projected to grow from USD +27 billion in 2020 to USD +58 billion by 2025, at an expected CAGR of +14%.

Cloud Managed Services aspects such as growing adoption of mobile devices by organizations for advertising and marketing purposes is fuelling the growth of mobility segment. It encourages organizations to enhance the security of their connected devices. The security segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Specialized workforce provides continuous monitoring services, which enables organizations to improve their security. Further, the emergence of big data, and the requirement for data management and security concern is aiding the market growth.

The Research Insights added a compelling study and analysis of the global Cloud Managed Services Market to the large gamut of its existing studies. This intelligence report includes investigations based on current scenarios, historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as type, size, application, and end user has been closely dissected in this study. It presents a holistic overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Thus, aiming to help companies identify threats and challenges that businesses may be susceptible.

IBM (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Cisco (US), Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France), DXC (US), AT&T (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Cognizant (US), HCL (India), Infosys (India), Huawei (China), (India), Tech Mahindra (India), Capgemini (France), Dimension Data (South Africa), Wipro (India), Unisys (US), GTT Communications (US), Nokia Networks (Finland), Netmagic (India), Rackspace (US), Dataprise (US), Happiest Minds (India), and Cycops (India).

On the basis of the competitive scenario, the report geographically has been divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. North America has presently demonstrated to be the fastest growing regional Cloud Managed Services Market. In the later section of the report, the comprehensive study of the manufacturing cost structure and its evaluation has been conducted.

