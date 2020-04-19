A bleak picture of space battlefield painted by defense intelligence chief

The Defense Intelligence Agency director confirmed that it does not matter, but when anti-satellite arms assembled by China and Russia target the United States of America spaceship.

Army Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, the Defense Intelligence Agency director, said that the capabilities currently exist in November 7, 2019, at a conference in Cybersat.

In a famous speech to a big crowd of the space industry executives, Ashley rushed through list of capabilities that included the surface to air missiles, the lasers electronic jammers as well as co-orbital moving satellites, and malware. Russia together with China, have manufactured and continues to progress to aim at the U.S. satellites and controlling system in the ground in case a future conflict erupts.

The two countries are also working on highly sophisticated “counter-space” capabilities made to stop U.S. militaries from accessing its satellites.

Ashley admits that he painted a negative picture and insists that this is an issue space company and the public should not ignore.

He said that Defense Department had not been keen on their jobs when it comes to publicly discussing the issue until the previous secretary Jim Mattis suggested for a more open agenda on the problems the United States of America may encounter in the space. The DIA was sent to write a reported that is not classified on the foreign counter-space intimidations that the company released back in February.

Ashley reported that it amazes them by how much information they received into 30 pages. The secondary reason they wanted to call it quit at level that is not classified so to enable them to start a dialogue. In case the DOD asks congress to approve the bigger budgets for space projects, makers of law should communicate to the public and give reasons why the country is making the above investments.

General David Gold Fein, who serves as chief of staff of Air force, argues that despite the efforts to give more information to the public domain, many declassified space topics are needed.

Meanwhile, the service taking care of most of military’s space projects, the Air Force has some problems trying to explain to the lawmakers and congressional representatives why more investment is required since that needs going back into classified areas.

Gold Fein added that the Air force is planning to seek a $9 billion financial increase for defensive as well as offensive space capabilities in the next five years.

