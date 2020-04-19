2020 Industrial Adhesives Market is Thriving Worldwide By Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Top Growing Companies 2026

Los Angeles, United State, 3 January 2020 – –The report titled Global Industrial Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Industrial Adhesives Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Industrial Adhesives Market : 3M, Arkema, Avery Denison, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Sika, Huntsman, Solvay, BASF, Hitachi Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Toyo Polymer, Bostik, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Ashland

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Industrial Adhesives Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Industrial Adhesives Market Segmentation By Product : Water-based Adhesives, Solvent-based Adhesives, Hot-Melt Adhesives, Pressure Sensitive Adhesives, Others

Global Industrial Adhesives Market Segmentation By Application : Pressure Sensitive Products, Packaging Industry, Construction & Woodworking Industry, Transportation Industry, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Industrial Adhesives Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Industrial Adhesives Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Industrial Adhesives market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industrial Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Adhesives

1.2 Industrial Adhesives Segment By Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Production Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Water-based Adhesives

1.2.3 Solvent-based Adhesives

1.2.4 Hot-Melt Adhesives

1.2.5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Industrial Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pressure Sensitive Products

1.3.3 Packaging Industry

1.3.4 Construction & Woodworking Industry

1.3.5 Transportation Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Industrial Adhesives Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Industrial Adhesives Market Size

1.5.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Industrial Adhesives Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Industrial Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Industrial Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Industrial Adhesives Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial Adhesives Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Industrial Adhesives Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Industrial Adhesives Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Industrial Adhesives Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Industrial Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Industrial Adhesives Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Industrial Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Industrial Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Industrial Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Industrial Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Industrial Adhesives Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Industrial Adhesives Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Adhesives Business

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Arkema

7.2.1 Arkema Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Arkema Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Avery Denison

7.3.1 Avery Denison Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Avery Denison Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 H.B. Fuller

7.4.1 H.B. Fuller Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 H.B. Fuller Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Henkel

7.5.1 Henkel Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Henkel Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sika

7.6.1 Sika Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sika Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Huntsman

7.7.1 Huntsman Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Huntsman Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Solvay

7.8.1 Solvay Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Solvay Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 BASF

7.9.1 BASF Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 BASF Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Hitachi Chemical

7.10.1 Hitachi Chemical Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Hitachi Chemical Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Mitsubishi Chemicals

7.12 Toyo Polymer

7.13 Bostik

7.14 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

7.15 Ashland

8 Industrial Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Adhesives

8.4 Industrial Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Industrial Adhesives Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Adhesives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Industrial Adhesives Market Forecast

11.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Industrial Adhesives Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Industrial Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Industrial Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Industrial Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Industrial Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

