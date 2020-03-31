Unique treatment for erectile dysfunction and retrograde ejaculation due to BPH and prostatitis, COVID-19 protected, reveals Fine Treatment

Treatment with drugs and surgeries of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and chronic prostatitis /chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS) causes sexual dysfunction with the devastating symptom, such as erectile dysfunction, retrograde ejaculation and loss of libido. The only natural therapy with Dr Allen’s Device has been working very well for men with BPH and chronic prostatitis during the last decade without side effects.

Men with BPH and CP/CPPS can use Dr Allen’s device at home, without visits clinics and hospitals therefore minimizing risk of getting COVID-19 from anyone. As COVID-19 – coronavirus spreads from person to person, visiting hospitals or clinics is an undesirable hazard for men and for medical personal.

Many scientific articles are emphasising a risk between BPH drugs and surgeries and development of sexual dysfunction. For instance, Dominique in the recent article: ‘Benign prostatic hyperplasia surgery and patient’s information: What do patients understand and remember?’ states that information given before a BPH surgery about complications is poorly understood. Given the serious complications, a written information sheet is important for a good relationship between doctor and patient and judicial peace.

Treatment of BPH and CP/CPPS can cause new sexual problems

The most common medications for men with BPH and CP/CPPS are alpha-blockers (Flomax – tamsulosin, terazosin, etc.) that can cause for retrograde ejaculation, sexual dysfunction, headache, tiredness, dizziness, problems with the bladder and even dementia. However, alpha-blockers become ineffective in a couple of years.

Therefore, another common hormonal drug, 5alpha reductase inhibitors: finasteride, Avodart are prescribed. This causes more serious irreversible side effects: impotence, depression, testicle pain, cancer and even diabetes. However, due to problems with 5-alpha reductase inhibitors, its combination with alpha-blockers is often offered.

Thus, BPH drugs are harmful. Therefore, all medications to treat prostate enlargement should be used carefully and as a short-term treatment. Furthermore, the daily use of these dangerous drugs in a long-term is very expensive.

Surgical interventions in men with BPH remove or destroy prostate tissue. All of them have unpleasant complications. As a result, approximately 25% of patients after minimally invasive surgery suffer from depression. An article ‘Retrograde ejaculation-a commonly unspoken aspect of prostatectomy for BPH, 2020, underlines that it is important for practicing family physicians and urologists to present retrograde ejaculation as a serious adverse effect and not to trivialize it.

Dr Allen’s Device is unique treating BPH and prostatitis effectively and safe

Dr Allen’s Device is a class 1 medical device. Therefore, it does not require the involvement of a notified body. The device is registered with Medical Healthcare Regulatory Agency from 2010. This means that every man with BPH and chronic pelvic pain can use it day and night without worrying, since is safe.

Thermobalancing therapy with Dr Allen’s Device was patented by the USPTO. Fine Treatment https://finetreatment.com/ is a healthcare company, a manufacturer and distributor of wearable therapeutic Dr Allen’s Devices. The device is easy to use, it consists of a wearable belt that attaches a special natural thermoelement to the coccyx.

Clinical controlled studies on Thermobalancing therapy were conducted in 124 men with BPH and 45 men with CP/CPPS and confirmed the effectiveness and safety of Dr Allen’s device. Chronic pelvic pain and other unpleasant symptoms disappear within a few days or weeks, gradually improving symptoms of sexual dysfunction. Many scientific articles were published, https://finetreatment.com/thermobalancing-therapy-medical-scientific-data/.

The use of Dr Allen’s device reduces enlargement and inflammation of the prostate at home, naturally. Therefore, this therapy helps aging men with BPH and CP/CPPS avoid visits clinics and hospitals minimizing risks of getting coronavirus – COVID-19.

