Tourism Ministry Is in The Lime Light for Achievements of Modi Government

Under the lead of Prime Minister Modi, government of India, is investing a healthy proportion of their budget in tourism industry. The results are bright and promising and the overall outcome, according to various reports, is noteworthy. All this is made possible by, true son of the soil, Prahlad Sing Patel, the Minister of Tourism and Culture. Serving for the 4th term of Lok Sabha, Prahlad Sing Patel is leading from the front in his ministry and achievements of Modi government.

The most prominent aspect of his self is reaching far-off places and exploring sites in all dimensions of India. Credit goes to Prime Minister Modi, for selecting the right guy for these-full of potential but often overlooked- ministries. Prahlad Sing Patel throughly understands the importance of tourism industry and its potential in India. “When a person comes to our country, he is not here only to see the culture, but also the cultural diversity that India is known for,” says, Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism and Culture.

In the wake of recent change of status of Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir, tourism ministry is eyeing, these full of potential yet less explored areas, as new stage for big plans. Apart from committing special focus on these areas, many schemes have been launched all over the country to maximize the utility of plans by tourism ministry. To name few of those schemes is worthy of expression on public forums.

The first one, among many, is the Swadesh Darshan scheme, for the development of theme based tourist circuits throughout big cities of India.

Another scheme by tourism ministry is, The National Mission for Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme. It is aimed for the development and beautification of pilgrimage sites.

Keeping in mind that cultural ministry is also under the independent charge of Prahlad Singh Patel, it would be of interest to the public-as higher goes the number of achievements of Modi government-to include brief summary of some of the schemes introduced by cultural ministry.

The latest scheme by cultural ministry is named as “Seva Bhoh Yojna”. This thoughtful initiative is for those charitable religious institutions which distribute free food to public. According to this scheme, government shall extend re-imbursement to these charitable institutions for expenses they incur for noble cause.

Museum Grant Scheme is another scheme to preserve our history by, up-keeping the Museums in India. Financial assistance will be provided to the museums, under the process laid down in procedure.

‘Scheme for Pension and Medical Aid to Artistes’, on the list of schemes, is being appreciated immensely across the board. The scheme is especially devised for improving the financial and socio-economic status of the scholars and old artistes who have contributed significantly in their fields.

Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science (SPOCS) carries a lot of meaning and potential on national level. Cultural ministry has been wise enough to be attentive to the needs of Culture of science in India. This pressing need has been addressed through this scheme. Apart from building awareness for science and technology, cultural ministry will create additional infrastructure for hands-on activities, especially in non-formal mode of education.

In addition to many other encouraging steps, Schemes/Awards:rajbhasha has been rolled out. This is specifically for the literature writers of the country. Under this scheme, different categories have been made to award cash prizes to writers of books centering Indian Culture in Hindi language.

The last to mention is the MOU between cultural ministry and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. This MOU will enable the cooperation in areas of conservation, exhibition, academic research, information sharing, public research and much more. This MOU will surely enable the locals of India to experience rich environment in above mentioned fields.

These were the highlights of achievements of Modi government in cultural ministry and tourism ministry. By the development of these schemes, one can easily gauge the fine progress in its full swing.

