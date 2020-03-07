Varieties and techniques of performing lunges for the gluteal muscles

What muscles are involved in work with lunges other than buttocks. Types of exercises, their differences, features and nuances of execution.

To pump up a beautiful ass and remove excess fat from it, it is not at all necessary to spend time on conventional simulators. All that is required is to include lunges for the buttocks in the training program. This exercise is an opportunity to put yourself in order in a short time, and in the future to conquer the opposite sex. In this case, to achieve the result will have to work. Below we consider the most effective exercises for the buttocks, as well as the features of their implementation.

What muscles are in work?

Professional athletes know that lunges with dumbbells or, for example, a barbell are a great chance to develop the buttocks and the front part of the femoral muscle, correct the relief of the legs, and also work out the lower and middle parts of the quadriceps. The attacks themselves relate to multi-joint exercises, because a whole group of small and large muscles is connected to the work.

Depending on the type of attacks and additional attacks, the following groups can be involved to a greater or lesser extent – buttocks, quadriceps, thigh muscles, synegrista, and so on. The stabilizers are the calves and biceps of the hips. Part of the load is taken by the extensors of the back, abdominal press, trunk and a number of other small muscles.

Options for exercises and their features

The technique of exercise depends on the selected type of lunges. The starting position is often a free position. In doing so, follow these rules:

feet shoulder width apart;

the feet are parallel.

Subsequent execution depends on the type of exercise. There are several options here:

Classic lunges. Take a comfortable position. Position your feet so that they are parallel to each other, look only forward, tighten your chest, and bend your back slightly at the waist. It is advisable to bend the knees slightly for better springing. Take the first step. First, the leg thrown forward is on the heel, and then on the foot.

At the same time, keep the body in a perfectly level position, the center of gravity transfers to the exposed leg. The wider it is possible to take a step, the better. Bend the leg thrown forward in the knee at a right angle. At the same time, make sure that the posterior femoral muscles and buttocks are as tight as possible. The knee of the hind leg should be at the level of the toes.

Move until the knee of the remaining back leg reaches about one centimeter to the floor. Touching the knee to the floor is prohibited, because the effect of the exercise is leveled. Then, due to the strength of the front leg, return to the starting position.

An important point is proper breathing. The first phase is the entrance, the second is the exhalation. Feet can be rearranged in turn, or the exercise can be done first for one leg and then for the other. Watch your back – in all phases of the exercise, it should be as straight as possible. Torso forward or backward is prohibited. Look in front of you, neck – in line with the vertebra. Exercise can be done without additional weight or with a load (the same dumbbells).

Back lunges. The peculiarity is that the step is not forward, but backward. In this case, the exercise should be done with extra weight – with dumbbells. Lunges with a barbell. This type of exercise is traditional. The difference is that it is not done with dumbbells, but with a barbell. Advantages – the possibility of using many large weights (it is easier to carry the load on the shoulders than in the hands). Lunges in walking are one of the best exercises for building beautiful legs. Be prepared for a lot of repetitions. Today, there are two options for such exercises:

Each subsequent attack ends with the attachment of the supporting leg to the worker. The next step is carried out with the other foot (alternating movement);

lunges without stopping. Here, at first a group of attacks is made in one direction, and then in the other.

Lunges to the left and right – an exercise that allows you to tighten the inner parts of the thigh, activate the movement of blood in this area. An additional load is also allowed here (you can do an exercise with dumbbells or bar). Exercise is easy. First, step to the side with your right foot and bend it. In this case, the leg remaining in place should remain straightened. Make sure that the foot of the supporting leg is firmly pressed to the floor.

Lunge with a knee lift. This type of exercise is most disliked by athletes because of the increased complexity. On the other hand, with its help, you can very quickly set the tone of the muscles of the legs and bring them into shape. As in previous versions, execution is possible with dumbbells or a barbell. The technique is simple. Take a squat position. At the same time, place the foot of the working leg in the central part of the platform. The leg that remains in place should be straight (foot on toe). Straighten with the use of muscle strength, but do not return your leg to the platform. Do a swing with a high knee lift. Then put your feet back in place. Lunge “in Bulgarian”. Exercise is performed with dumbbells, the main assistant is a bench. The technique of execution is almost no different from the classical exercise. Stand with your back to the bench and place the shin of the hind limb on it. Next, crouch as well as in normal lunges.

Overall effect

The main advantage of lunges is the versatility of the exercise. With it, you can work out the main muscle groups, draw the lower and middle region of the quadriceps, give an excellent load on the hips. If you squat too deep (especially when doing exercises with dumbbells), you can load the buttocks as much as possible.

Another important plus is the work of stabilizing muscles, whose task is to maintain the balance of the athlete. As a result, lunges can improve balance, stability and coordination.

Conclusion

If your task is to work out your leg muscles well, develop endurance, improve coordination and balance, burn excess fat in problem areas and tighten your buttocks, then be sure to include lunges in your training program.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald