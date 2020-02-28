You are here

Cell Sorter Market to See Extensive Worldwide Growth By 2027

Global Cell Sorter Market report it provides a vital recent industry data which covers in general market situation along with future scenario for industry around the Globe. It also consist of major data along with forecasts of a global market along with clear presentation of diagrams (charts and tables).

The Global market size of Cell Sorter Market is expected to reach significant growth by the end of 2027 from 2020 to 2027.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sony Biotechnology Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Affymetrix, Inc., Sysmex Partec GmbH, On-Chip Biotechnologies Co. Ltd., Cytonome/St. LLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, and Union Biometrica, Inc. are provided in this report.

 

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.
  • The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
  • Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.
  • Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

 

Cell Sorter Market Key Segments:

By Technology

  • Fluorescence-Based Droplet Cell Sorting
    • Jet-In-Air Cell Sorting
    • Cuvette-Based Cell Sorting
  • Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)
  • Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) – Microfluidics

By Product & services

  • Cell Sorters
  • Cell Sorting Reagents & Consumables
  • Cell Sorting Services

By Application

  • Research Application
    • Immunology & Cancer Research
    • Stem Cell Research
    • Drug Discovery
    • Other Research Applications
  • Clinical Applications

By End User

  • Research Institutions
  • Medical Schools and Academic Institutions
  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
  • Hospitals and Clinical Testing Laboratories

By Region

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • UK
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • Australia
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific

