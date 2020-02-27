Cosmeceutical Market projected to grow during the forecast period
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Cosmeceutical Market by Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-Up, and Injectables), Cosmeceutical Agent (Vitamin, Peptide, Hydroxyl Acid, Sugar Amine, Ceramide, and Metal), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Pharmacy, Beauty Salon, Online Retailing Store, Departmental Store, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026″.
The Global market size of Cosmeceutical Market is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.
The key players operating in this market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, InspireMD, and Impulse Dynamics.
Cosmeceutical Market Key Segments:
By Application
- Skin Care
- Repair or Anti-aging
- Cleanser
- Moisturizer
- Sun-screen
- Hair Care
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Oil & Serum
- Wax & Mousse
- Oral Care
- Tooth-paste
- Mouthwash
- Make-Up
- Injectable
By Cosmeceutical Agent
- Vitamin
- Peptide
- Hydroxyl Acid
- Sugar Amine
- Ceramide
- Metal
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarket
- Pharmacy
- Beauty Salon
- Online Retailing
- Department Store
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Singapore
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald