Cervical Disc Replacement Market to Boost Revenue with Massive Growth in the Future

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cervical Disc Replacement Market by Material Type (Metal on a Biocompatible Material (M-o-B) and Metal on Metal (M-o-M)) and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”.

The global market size of Cervical Disc Replacement market was $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

The key players operating in the global cervical disc replacement market include Medtronic plc, Depuy Synthes (J&J), Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., LDR Holding Corporation, Simplant LTD, Ranier Technology Limited, Stryker Corporation, AxioMed LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Cervical Disc Replacement Market Key Segments:

By Materials Type

Metal on a Biocompatible Material (M-o-B)

Metal on Metal (M-o-M)

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey Argentina Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



