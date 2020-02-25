DC-DC Converter Market Growth Development with Top Revenue Contributors 2019–2026

The Press-release is based on AMR’s Survey on DC-DC Converter Market By Product (Isolated and Non-isolated), Form Factor (Quarter Brick, Eighth Brick, Half Brick, Full Brick, Sixteen Brick, and Others), Application (Communication, Server, Storage & Network, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, and Consumer), Input Voltage (<40V, 40–70V, and >70V), Output Voltage (3.3V, 5V, and 12V), Output Number (Single Output, Dual Output, and Three Output), Output Power (<20W, 20–40W, 40–100W, and >100W): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

The major market players in the DC-DC converter industry include General Electric, Delta Electronics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Wall Industries Inc., Ericsson, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, and Vicor Corporation.

DC-DC converter is an electric power converter, which converts a source of direct current (DC) from one voltage level to another voltage level. DC power supply is used in the applications where a constant voltage is required. Devices using DC-DC converters are cellular phone, computers, laptop, spacecraft power systems, buses, and lighting systems, and others. These converters are available in two type, isolated and non-isolated.

The growth of the DC-DC converter market is majorly driven by wide range of its applications across industries such as IT & telecommunication, consumer electronics, energy & power, and automotive sector. Moreover, they are applicable in military & aerospace programs, homeland security, airborne drones, and future warrior technologies. Earlier DC convertors were operated at standard voltage such as 3KV, however, now due to high switching frequency they are easily connected to 10 times higher voltage contact systems.

Request PDF Sample to Access Market Data @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/5669

Each cell voltage is defined by the locomotive power train DC input level, thus, the balancing of capacitor voltages is not required. Currently, increase in adoption of DC-DC converters in the locomotive industry has boosted the market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for digital power-based DC–DC convertors is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the market.

The DC-DC converter market is segmented based on product, form factor, application, input voltage, output voltage, output number, output power, and region.

Depending on product, the market is bifurcated into isolated and non-isolated. On the basis of form factor, it is classified into quarter brick, eighth brick, half brick, full brick, sixteen brick, and others. The applications covered in the study include communication, server, storage & network, industrial, aerospace & defense, medical, and consumer. By input voltage, the market is divided into <40V, 40–70V, and >70V.

According to output voltage, it is segregated into 3.3V, 5V, and 12V. As per output number, it is fragmented into single output, dual output, and three output. By output power, it is categorized into <20W, 20–40W, 40–100W, and >100W. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Curious? Do Purchase Enquiry Now @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5669

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global DC-DC converter market share with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall DC-DC converter market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald