2020 Trending Market Research Report: System Authentication Devices by Factor Type: Knowledge, Ownership, and Inference Factor

Secure system authentication devices are used to confirm the providence of access to the true user into the system for sharing information. The use of digital devices for information analysis, process, storage, etc. has generated the need to keep the information safe. The application of secure system authentication devices is found in many digital devices with personal information. These are used in various industrial verticals such as defense & aerospace, medical & healthcare, manufacturing, corporations, automotive, and consumer electronics. The use of IoT, AI and cloud computing has further generated the need and application of system authentication devices market. Increase in threat of cybercrimes has influenced the market of secure system authentication devices. Therefore, the advancing information and software technology is expected to boost the growth of the global system authentication devices market.

The factors including increase in use of digital devices in consumer electronics, rapid penetration of technologies like IoT and AI and rapid shift of information storage using cloud computing drive the system authentication devices market growth. The rise in competition in the digital device sector has reduced the price of products which has inversely affected its usage. These devices store personal and professional information of the owners and thus have the installation of a secure authentication systems. For example, biometric locks, face recognition systems and various others. In addition, the advancing use of IoT which uses the technology of connecting the smart electronic devices via smart networks requires a system authentication for verified connection.

In addition, artificial intelligence uses advanced secure system authentication such as retina scanning. Further, cloud computing which uses central servers for storage of various user’s data, increases the risk of data theft and cybercrimes. Thus, uses the system authentication devices market. Therefore, the global secure system authentication devices market is expected to experience growth during the projected period.

However, the system and software hackers always maintain a threat to crack the secure system authentication devices for instance using duplicated finger prints, face recognition or using codes to break the firewall securities restraints the system authentication devices market growth globally. In future, the construction of smart cities plans to use advanced car toll tax system which would use AI and IoT integrated secure system authentication devices eliminating the use of human resource at toll counters. Therefore, widening future market opportunity for secure system authentication devices market.

The system authentication devices market is categorized on the basis of factor type, component, industrial vertical, and region. On the basis of factor type, it is categorized into knowledge factor, ownership factor and inherence factor. On the basis of component, it is divided into hardware and software. On the basis of industrial vertical, it is categorized into automotive, BFSI, medical & healthcare, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, IT & software, and others. On the basis of region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players covered in the system authentication devices industry are Burton Group, Cross Match, SecuGen, Lumidigm, Nitgen, Suprema, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Animetrics Inc., Aurora Computer Services Ltd., 3M Cogent, Aware Inc., NEC Corporation, Ayonix Inc., Precise Biometrics, Nuance Communication, and FaceFirst.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global system authentication devices market size along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

