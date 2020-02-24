Volumetric Video Market Research Report Examines Global Industry Trends and Future Opportunities 2019–2026

Volumetric video is a video technique that captures the images of a person, objects, or locations in 3D or 2D. It is enabled in capturing the images of an objects from multiple cameras at the same time and creates naturally dynamic 3D models. The information required for 3D models is captured from different viewpoints around a person or an object, fused, and transformed into consistent, natural, and dynamic 3D representation. Volumetric video makes use of motion sensing technique, which analyzes the images of 2D or 3D objects in depth and can scanned directly through 360-degree cameras.

The volumetric video market is expected to witness growth in upcoming years from 2019 to 2026 due to increase in demand for 3D, 360- degree content in entertainment sector. There is an increase in the requirement of volumetric content in medical applications because it makes use of holograms in medicals imaging by surgeons to view an organ of a body in 360 degrees. Moreover, it helps the doctors to visualize the parts of the body in better and clear manner and can be used for training purposes in medical centers. These factors foster the growth of the volumetric video market globally.

Factors such as increase in demand for volumetric video technology for developing medical holograms, and rise in usage in AR/VR applications, are the major drivers for the volumetric video. However, high cost associated with volumetric video technology and lack of standardizations in 3D content creation act as a major restraint and hampers the volumetric video market growth globally. Furthermore, rise in need for advanced medical image-guide surgery and increase in usage of volumetric video technology in creative advertisements for gaming & filmmaking creates lucrative opportunities for the volumetric video market to flourish across the globe.

The volumetric video market is segmented into component, application, end use, and region. Based on component, the market is classified into hardware and software. Based on application, the market is divided into smart phones, training, AR/VR, TVs, and others. Based on end use, it is categorized into medicals, entertainment, sports, signage and advertisement, events, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the volumetric video industry includes Facebook, Google, Realview Imaging, Intel, Microsoft, Lightspace technologies, Voxon Photonics, Holoxica, The Coretec Group, and Reallifefilm International GmbH. These key players adopt various developmental strategies such as acquisition, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations for the expansion of business and customer base. Focus on R&D in volumetric video technology help increase adoption by various industries.

