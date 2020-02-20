Urgent Care Apps Market to Achieve High Worldwide Growth and Opportunities
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Urgent Care Apps Market by Product (Emergency Care Triage Apps, In-hospital Communication Apps, and Post-hospital Apps), and Clinical Area (Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025”.
The global market size of Urgent Care Apps market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global urgent care apps market, namely Allm Inc., Pulsara, Hospify, Pivot Design Group (Viatherapy), Medisafe, Smartpatient (Mytherapy), Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.), Patientsafe Solutions, Alayacare, and Siilo. The other players in the value chain include Vocera Communications, Tigerconnect, Voalte, Twiage, and others.
Urgent Care Apps Market Key Segments:
By Product
- Emergency Care Triage Apps
- In-hospital Communication Apps
- Post-hospital Apps
By Clinical Area
- Trauma
- Stroke
- Cardiac Conditions
- Others
By Region
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- Japan
- India
- China
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
