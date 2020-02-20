You are here

Urgent Care Apps Market to Achieve High Worldwide Growth and Opportunities

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Urgent Care Apps Market by Product (Emergency Care Triage Apps, In-hospital Communication Apps, and Post-hospital Apps), and Clinical Area (Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025”.

 

The global market size of  Urgent Care Apps market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

 

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global urgent care apps market, namely Allm Inc., Pulsara, Hospify, Pivot Design Group (Viatherapy), Medisafe, Smartpatient (Mytherapy), Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.), Patientsafe Solutions, Alayacare, and Siilo. The other players in the value chain include Vocera Communications, Tigerconnect, Voalte, Twiage, and others.

 

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.
  • The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
  • Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.
  • Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

 

Urgent Care Apps Market Key Segments:

By Product

  • Emergency Care Triage Apps
  • In-hospital Communication Apps
  • Post-hospital Apps

By Clinical Area

  • Trauma
  • Stroke
  • Cardiac Conditions
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • UK
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Australia
    • Japan
    • India
    • China
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
    • Brazil
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of LAMEA

