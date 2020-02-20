Urgent Care Apps Market to Achieve High Worldwide Growth and Opportunities

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Urgent Care Apps Market by Product (Emergency Care Triage Apps, In-hospital Communication Apps, and Post-hospital Apps), and Clinical Area (Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025”.

The global market size of Urgent Care Apps market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global urgent care apps market, namely Allm Inc., Pulsara, Hospify, Pivot Design Group (Viatherapy), Medisafe, Smartpatient (Mytherapy), Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.), Patientsafe Solutions, Alayacare, and Siilo. The other players in the value chain include Vocera Communications, Tigerconnect, Voalte, Twiage, and others.

Urgent Care Apps Market Key Segments:

By Product

Emergency Care Triage Apps

In-hospital Communication Apps

Post-hospital Apps

By Clinical Area

Trauma

Stroke

Cardiac Conditions

Others

By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Australia Japan India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



