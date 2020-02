Nutritional Lipids Market To Exhibit Increased Demand In The Coming Years

Nutritional lipids are fats, which supply calories rich in energy, to the body. They are nutrients demanded the most by people today. The rise in consciousness about healthy fat diet amongst people and increase in demand for food supplements containing lipids have led to an increase in the consumption of nutritional lipids. The growth of the nutritional lipid market is primarily associated with the need to fulfill nutritional requirement of the aging population, rise in predominance of chronic diseases, surge in utilization in infant formulas and food supplements, increase in obese population, and advancement in technology.

Health benefits of nutritional lipids include reduced inflammation, heartbeat stability, and reduction of low-density lipoproteins. These factors drive the growth of the nutritional lipids market. People are inclined to consume nutritional lipids to manage nutritional deficiency since human body is incapable to produce omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. These factors in turn drive the growth of the nutritional lipids market.

However, a large portion of the population is still oblivious regarding the benefits of these healthy fats and are also not aware about the types of fats to be consumed. Also, the cost of raw materials incurred to manufacture these nutritional lipids is very high. Hence, these factors are expected to restrain the growth of the nutritional lipids market.

The nutritional lipids market is segmented based on source, type, application, and region. Based on source, the market is bifurcated into plants and animals. Based on type, it is divided into Omega 3, Omega 6, MCT, and others. In terms of application, it is classified into infant formula, pharmaceutical, dietary supplements, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players in the nutritional lipids market include Koninklijke DSM n.v., Clover Corporation, FrieslandCampina, BASF SE, Omega Protein Corporation, Kerry Group, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, Nordic Naturals Inc., Cargill, and Organic India.

Key Market Segments

By Source

Plants

Animals

By Type

Omega-3

Omega-6

MCT

Others

By Application

Infant Formula

Pharmaceutical

Dietary Supplements

Others

