2020 Trending: Digital Potentiometer Market Set to Reach New Heights as Industry Revenue on Top!

Digital potentiometer is a digital device used to measure electromotive force by balancing it against the potential difference. The potential difference is generated by passing a known current through a variable resistor. It has an integrated circuit which uses signal input instead of traditional method of physical shaft movement used in mechanical potentiometer. The digital potentiometer on the other hand modify the value of resistance as per the digital input. It upon start-up for a set wiper position can use memory as well and also eliminate the use of mounting of mechanical device on a PCB. It also provides features of shutdown mode and programmable pre-set position upon power-on for the wiper.

Digital potentiometer finds its application in sensor trimming and calibration, for level adjustments in automotive electronics and in programmable power supplies, filters, time constants, or delay values instrumentation, for adjustable gain amplifiers, audio level control, to match line impedance, in optical network and making of rheostat. Thus, it is used in various industrial verticals like instrumentation, communication, home appliances, and automotive products. These benefits are anticipated to boost the digital potentiometer market growth.

The key players in digital potentiometer industry are Analog Device, Freescale semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc., ON Semiconductor, Parallax Inc, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Vsi Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

The factors including advantage of protection against impact from external factor and increased adoption of digital devices drive the digital potentiometer market growth. Mechanical potentiometer has tendency to break or get adversely affected by external factors such as vibrations, disruption from particles like dust, dirt, moisture, and grease that can jam the shaft. Whereas, digital potentiometer are encapsulated that protects them from environmental factor.

The digital potentiometer provides a precise outcome when the correct DC supply is provided to it. Otherwise, its readings differ from that of mechanical potentiometer resulting in error. This limits the market growth. Further, the introduction of IoT and AI is expected to penetrate in almost all industrial verticals, thus increasing the use of digital devices which would require the integration of digital potentiometer. This is expected to provide growth opportunity for the digital potentiometer market.

The digital potentiometer market is segmented on the basis of type, application, industrial vertical, and region. On the basis of type, it is divided into 5-byte, 6-byte, 7-byte, 8-byte, and 10-byte. On the basis of application, it is classified into audio control, television, motion control, transducer, computation, and others. Based on industrial vertical, it is categorized into consumer electronics, telecommunication, research & development, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

